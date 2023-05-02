Home » US ally Germany: From Adenauer to Merkel
Business

US ally Germany: From Adenauer to Merkel

by admin
US ally Germany: From Adenauer to Merkel

Reading time: 13 mins

01.05.2023 09:16 Updated: 05/01/2023 09:16

Germany has long been a loyal ally of the United States. How is it that Germany in particular is subordinating itself so nicely? And which chancellor has best served America’s interests? A conversation with the publicist Dr. Werner Ruegemer.

Dear readers, this function is reserved for DWN subscribers.

DWN Exclusive: America's governors from Adenauer to Merkel

US President Barack Obama presents Angela Merkel with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (Photo: dpa)

Article is only available for subscribers


Would you like access? Read on now!