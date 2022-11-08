Stay bullish on the US purse while waiting for the US midterm elections: word of Michael Wilson of Morgan Stanley Investors, one of the top strategists in the high world of global finance, who deserves credit for prophesying this year’s collapse of Wall Street.

With polls indicating that US midterm elections will usher in Republican victory in at least one of the two houses of Congress, Wilson believes such an outcome could assist a market with lower Treasury yields and share prices higher: a combination that would guarantee the continuation of the current bear market rally. (bear-market rally).

The US midterm elections are upon us: millions of Americans will go tomorrow, Tuesday 8 November, at the polls.

Their votes will decide who will take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate and who will be or governors of 36 US states.

Midterm elections: non-immediate outcome, market volatility

According to Morgan Stanley top strategist Michael Wilson, a “Clear victory” of Republicans could significantly increase the likelihood of an spending freeze and a reduction in historically high deficit levels, thus triggering an equity rally.

Wilson and his team believe instead that, before the official results of the elections, therefore in the coming days and until the name of the winning party is known, also considering the wait for the publication, on Thursday 10 November, of the inflation data measured by the CPI (consumer price index)the markets should face short-term volatility.

Anxiety over the publication of the US inflation data is, in fact, high, as traders and investors are wondering if Jerome Powell’s Fed will announce in December, at the latest meeting of the FOMC (its monetary policy arm ) of 2022, a tightening perhaps lower than that of 75 basis points that was launched last week for the fourth consecutive time. In short, hopefully in rate hikes less aggressive“. after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on 2 November, bringing them to the new inclusive range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

Jerome Powell’s quote about the risk that the terminal rate ends up being higher than previously expected, recalled a Bloomberg article that also cites Wilson’s comments, led Wall Street to interrupt its recent rally phase, to the point that the S&P 500 index is back from its worst week since September.

At the same time Powell said that “The moment in which to slow down the pace of (rate) hikes could come at the next meetingo in the next one “ and that at this moment, the Fed helmsman pointed out, “It will be discussed at the next meeting”(the one in December). Reason why the publication of the inflation data on Thursday 10 November is all the more crucial: it will be from the CPI trend that Powell & Co will start thinking aboutextent of the next rate squeeze.

Midterm elections: post vote volatility more Democrats than Republicans win

Said this, Wilson has a bullish tactical view on US equitiesas he believes in a further decline in interest rate volatility (see flare-ups and flare-ups in US Treasury yields).

A bullish outlook on Wall Street also comes from the strategists of JPMorgan Chase & Co, who are betting on the possibility that Treasury rates will finally peak and citing sentiment as the basis for their optimism “Very negative” present on the markets, investor positioning and positive seasonal factors.

Going back to Morgan Stanley, a Bloomberg article points out that Wilson is betting on an S&P 500 at a value between 4,000 and 4,150 pointsthus seeing the possibility of a rally in the benchmark index up to + 10% compared to the last closing value.

However, “We need long-term rates to start falling too,” the strategist said.

The stop loss levels for the S&P 500 have been indicated between 3.625 and 3.650. The Morgan Stanley team has also recommended its clients to get out of their bullish positions should 10-year Treasury rates test new highs of 4.35%, which would significantly reduce the possibility of the S&P 500 hitting 3,950.

Another note from Morgan Stanley reminds that many voters in the United States will have already cast their vote by post, which means that, as in 2020, it is possible that investors will have to wait days to know with certainty the outcome of the US midterm elections, and therefore the name of the party that will control the US Congress. The strategists of the American banking giant, in underlining that the polls seem to anticipate the victory of the Republicans, specify that “It is important to note that we do not believe that a Republican victory translates into policies that, in themselves, can present themselves as catalysts for the markets, in any direction”.

On the other hand, it is noted that “an outcome that would certify the expansion of democratic majorities in both Houses of Congress it would disprove the expectations of polls and markets. And this result would also erode the belief that an economic condition characterized by inflation – such as the current one – is negative, in electoral terms, for the Democrats “.

Consequentially, “investors could interpret such an outcome (Democrats victory) as a liberation of the party from all those political and regulatory constraints that had prevented Congress from enacting some of the expansionist fiscal policies contained in US President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda. In this case – Morgan Stanley strategists predict – markets could assign a higher probability to further fiscal expansion, with Congress and the Fed going in opposite directions at that point. What would the markets do? “The short-term implications for markets could be higher Treasury rates and a stronger dollar, which would reflect the possibility of a higher terminal rate “, as anticipated by Jerome Powell himself.

Morgan Stanley ultimately believes that one Short-term volatility after midterm elections would be more likely in the event of a Democratic victory than a Republican victory.



Midterm elections: negative consequences of markets in 2023 with Republicans victory

A victory for the Republicans, on the other hand, “It wouldn’t trigger short-term volatility, but it could create one, according to Morgan Stanley risk situation in 2023 ″.

The strategists motivate the outlook with the repeated situations of impasse that characterized the US Congress following the 2010 midterm elections, amidst tensions to raise the US debt ceiling and various shutdowns in Washington.

The stalemate was then resolved with the Budget Control Act del 2011, which signed the start of a restrictive fiscal policy, while the economy was still weak.

In fact, when that law was passed in August of that year, the unemployment rate rose to 9%. The result was weaker growth and a slower economic recovery, which partly explains why the rate hike was delayed by the Fed until 2015.

“At the moment – Morgan Stanley points out – the republican leadership is indicating its intention to launch the same tactics, should the party secure a majority in the Congress ”.

And the problem is that“If it is true that the markets could snub these negotiations considering them to be the expression of a political theater, as they have in recent years in a context of solid economic conditions, in the event that the outlook on the 2023 economy were to worsen unexpectedly , the specter of the Budget Control Act it could end up weighing on them “.