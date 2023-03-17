Usa, Yellen confirms the strength of the American banking system

“I can assure committee members that our banking system remains strong and that Americans can trust that their deposits will be there when they need them,” after Joe Biden the powerful Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a message of calm to America and the world in front of a Senate committee. Yellen led the San Francisco Fed during the 2008 financial crisis and is a former chairman of the Federal Reserve. After the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank involved in start-ups and cryptocurrencies, Yellen guaranteed that jobs will be saved and above all, bills and salaries will be paid. “It is important to underline that with this provision taxpayers’ money is not used or put at risk. The protection of deposits is the responsibility of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which is financed with the commissions charged to the banks”.

Usa, criticisms of the provision by the senators of the Commission

The criticisms of the measure, which did not reach Biden, reach the Secretary from some senators who are critical of the supervisory approach taken by the Fed on the occasion of these cracks. One of them, Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo, said he was concerned about the precedent of guaranteeing all deposits, a moral hazard. “Nerves are on edge right now,” said another senator, del Ron Wyden, “One of the most important steps Congress can take is to ensure that there is no questioning of US trust and credit.”

But Yellen underlined the “decisive and energetic measures of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the deposit insurance fund (FDIC). The measures taken by the Government demonstrate the commitment to guarantee the savings of account holders and also their movements”. But if the markets seem to have calmed down, investors are still worried especially about medium-sized banks.

Usa, Yellen’s meta-message to the Central Bank on rates

Like First Republic Bank, the 14th largest bank in the United States, with shares plummeting after its credit rating was downgraded by S&P and Fitch. jP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are seeking $30,000 million in bailouts. At the moment it seems difficult to find a buyer for SVB. And if a buyer is not found, however, it will be difficult to convince that the account holders’ money will not be lost. It is true that liquidations are financed by deposits to banks, but in the end the institutions will transfer them to customers through commissions or more onerous credits. A vicious circle. The Secretary also touched on the subject of inflation and the risk it represents for the US economy. A meta message to the Central Bank to continue raising interest rates next week. Yellen’s speech was a real change of course compared to that of a few days earlier where at CBS declared that a full-blown bailout with public money was not on the table. Now “changing” goal emphasized that multi-billion dollar bailouts of big US banks to stabilize the economy will no longer be done. But there was no shortage of doubts about this statement.

