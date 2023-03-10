Home Business US banks, Goldman Sachs minimizes contagion risks to large institutions
Business

US banks, Goldman Sachs minimizes contagion risks to large institutions

by admin
US banks, Goldman Sachs minimizes contagion risks to large institutions

The risk of a major US bank suffering a “capital or liquidity event” due to asset-liability mismatches or concentrated positions in securities portfolios is remote.

This was stated by the analysts of Goldman Sachs, following yesterday’s sell-off on American credit institutions. A rain of sales triggered by the announcement of the Silicon Valley bank (SVB Financial), listed on the Nasdaq, which announced a surprise transaction to sell shares worth 2.25 billion dollars in order to cover the significant losses suffered from its portfolio, which includes assets such as US Treasuries and mortgage-backed financial instruments.

Sharp declines for Wells Fargo (-6.2%), Bank of America (-6.2%), JPMorgan (-5.4%), Citigroup (-4.1%), Morgan Stanley (-3.8% ) and Goldman Sachs itself (-2%).

The latter, however, speaks of a “remote” risk of contagion to large banks, reiterating the overweight recommendation on the sector and defining this sell-off as “an opportunity to increase risk”.

See also  Covid, Cgia: "In a year and a half lost 302 thousand VAT numbers"

You may also like

Africa: the continent must participate in global health...

Zhang Jinglin: London gold bulls welcome non-agricultural trial...

“Everyone cooks their own soup”

Tax: how it will change point by point....

WKÖ-Kühnel: Export companies did sensational things in 2022

Bills, Pichetto: “Extension of the discounts possible but...

Ӫസ3000ڡ300ڣʱҵع – OFweek﮵

Jan Thöndl at the Cap Connect Conference in...

Reviews, How Does the Service Work?

Bonde becomes the new boss of the VBB:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy