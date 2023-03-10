The risk of a major US bank suffering a “capital or liquidity event” due to asset-liability mismatches or concentrated positions in securities portfolios is remote.

This was stated by the analysts of Goldman Sachs, following yesterday’s sell-off on American credit institutions. A rain of sales triggered by the announcement of the Silicon Valley bank (SVB Financial), listed on the Nasdaq, which announced a surprise transaction to sell shares worth 2.25 billion dollars in order to cover the significant losses suffered from its portfolio, which includes assets such as US Treasuries and mortgage-backed financial instruments.

Sharp declines for Wells Fargo (-6.2%), Bank of America (-6.2%), JPMorgan (-5.4%), Citigroup (-4.1%), Morgan Stanley (-3.8% ) and Goldman Sachs itself (-2%).

The latter, however, speaks of a “remote” risk of contagion to large banks, reiterating the overweight recommendation on the sector and defining this sell-off as “an opportunity to increase risk”.