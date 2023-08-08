US banks, not just the Italy effect with extra profit tax. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs down after Moody’s downgrade

A day to forget for the securities of European banks and also of US banks.

If in Italy the markets come to terms with the surprise move by the Meloni government, which announced a 40% tax on bank extra profits, in the United States we are looking at the downgrade of Moody’s, which hit the banking sector.

Dieci le banche Usa colpite dal downgrade di Moody’s: tra queste, M&T Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Prosperity Bank, BOK Financial Corp, Webster Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Fulton Financial Corp.

Moody’s ha annunciato inoltre outlook ‘negativi’ per 11 banche Usa, che includono PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial Corp., Citizens Financial Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp., Ally Financial Inc., Bank OZK e Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Also targeted were some of the largest American banks, such as BNY Mellon, US Bancorp, State Street, Northern Trust, placed under observation by the Moody’s rating agency and, therefore, at risk of downgrade.

Stocks of some US Big Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are down in the pre-market, dropping by more than 1%.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are also under pressure.

The declines lead the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) index to drop by 1%, while the KRE index of US regional banks falls by 1.6%.

