US banks, not just the Italy effect with extra profit tax. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs down after Moody’s downgrade

A day to forget for the securities of European banks and also of US banks.

If in Italy the markets come to terms with the surprise move by the Meloni government, which announced a 40% tax on bank extra profits, in the United States we are looking at the downgrade of Moody’s, which hit the banking sector.

Also targeted were some of the largest American banks, such as BNY Mellon, US Bancorp, State Street, Northern Trust, placed under observation by the Moody’s rating agency and, therefore, at risk of downgrade.

Stocks of some US Big Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are down in the pre-market, dropping by more than 1%.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are also under pressure.

The declines lead the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) index to drop by 1%, while the KRE index of US regional banks falls by 1.6%.

