PacWest leads the rebound in US regional bank stocks after a week of heavy losses.

Shares of the US bank rallied 52% in today’s session, while Western Alliance climbed 30%.

Charles Schwab advanced 6%, after an update showing deposit outflows slowed for a third month.

In recent days, the sale of First Republic Bank assets earlier this week and a report that PacWest was exploring strategic options have revived the turmoil in the fund, triggering a new sell-off.