US Banks Report Tightened Credit Standards in Q2, Further Tightening Expected

US Banks Report Tightening Credit Standards and Weakening Loan Demand, Fed Survey Shows

According to a survey released by the Federal Reserve on Monday, lending conditions in the US banking sector continue to tighten and may further tighten in the future. The survey, conducted among loan officers, revealed that banks reported tighter lending standards in the second quarter, while demand for loans continued to weaken.

In the industrial and commercial loans sector for large and medium-sized enterprises, 50.8% of banks reported tightening credit standards, compared to 46% in the previous quarter. This indicates a growing reluctance among banks to extend credit to businesses.

The survey also showed that although credit demand has shown some improvement, it remains low overall. The proportion of banks reporting a decline in industrial and commercial loan demand fell to 51.6% from 55.6% in the first quarter of the year.

Looking ahead, banks expect to further tighten credit standards for all types of loans. They cited a less favorable economic outlook, greater uncertainty, and expectations of a deterioration in collateral values and loan credit quality as reasons for these tightening measures.

One area of particular concern for banks is commercial real estate, especially in the office space sector. The increase in remote work due to the pandemic and rising interest rates have put office landlords in a difficult position. The survey revealed that 71.7% of banks reported tightening lending standards for construction and land development.

The spate of regional bank failures since March has already unleashed financial turmoil, raising fears of tightened access to credit and a potential recession in the US economy. However, recent data, including a strong GDP figure released last week, suggest that the US economy remains resilient amid the turmoil.

JPMorgan economist Daniel Silver noted that while historically, credit tightening does not necessarily mean a recession is imminent, the recent apparent tightening of credit suggests a slowdown in the economy.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022, further impacting lending conditions. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell acknowledged the tightening of credit conditions but stated that it is not worrisome. He also recognized the potential impact of tighter credit conditions as a headwind for the economy.

As the aftermath of US banking turmoil lingers, it is crucial to monitor the ongoing impact of tightening credit standards and weakening loan demand on the overall economy.

