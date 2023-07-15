Home » US banks thank the Fed: top quarter
Business

by admin
American banks thank the Fed and close a golden second quarter

The first quarterly of Wall Street confirm the good pitch of the profits of the credit institutions. In fact, the banks have exploited the increase in interest rates by the Fed to their advantage. According to the most recent indications from analysts, the American central bank should certainly increase rates in July by 25 basis points, while a further a 0.25% increase could also arrive in September.

For Well Fargo a net profit of 4.9 billion

Wells Fargothe fourth largest US bank, recorded a Net income of $4.938 billion, or $1.25 per share, in second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.142 billion (+57%), or 75 cents per share, a year ago (+67%). THE total revenue they increased 20% to $20.53 billion. The analysts they expected average earnings per share of $1.16 on revenues of $20.12 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Citigroup sees revenues of $19.4 billion

Citigroup has registered a Net income for the second quarter 2023 of $2.9 billion, or $1.33 per share, up revenues of 19.4 billion dollars. This compares with net income of $4.5 billion (-36%), or $2.19 per share (-39%), on revenues of $19.6 billion for Q2 2022. The analysts they expected average earnings per share of $1.30 on revenues of $19.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Profit fell due to higher expenses (operating expenses up 9% to $13.6 billion),high cost of credit (passed to 1.8 billion dollars from 1.3 billion) and lower revenues, according to a note.

Division revenue Markets decreased 13% to $4.6 billion due to smaller assets in fixed income and equities, while Investment Banking they dropped 24% to $612 million.

JPMorgan net income up 67%

JPMorgan closed the second quarter of 2023 with a Net income up 67% to $14.47 billion (+40% excluding First Republic), or $4.75 per share, compared to $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share, a year ago . THE Net revenues were $42.4 billion, up 34% (+21% excluding First Republic). Excluding the impact of First Republic, the ROTCE it settled at 23%.

