US cars: 250,000 Toyota, Kia and Land Rover vehicles recalled due to various problems

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recalled nearly 250,000 vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Kia and Land Rover due to a variety of problems, including loss of brake power, malfunctioning taillights and defective airbags.

Affected vehicles include approximately 99,000 Kia Sportage SUVs, more than 96,000 2022 and 2023 model year Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid SUVs, nearly 13,000 Land Rover Range Rovers and more than 29,600 Land Rover Discovery vehicles produced between 2017 and 2020.

