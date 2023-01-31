Home Business US-China tech war: US reportedly halts exports to Huawei as China condemns ‘tech hegemony’ – BBC News 中文
Business

US-China tech war: US reportedly halts exports to Huawei as China condemns ‘tech hegemony’ – BBC News 中文

by admin
US-China tech war: US reportedly halts exports to Huawei as China condemns ‘tech hegemony’ – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

The U.S. government has stopped granting licenses for U.S. companies to export most products and technology to Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to reports.

At the same time, the Biden administration is continuing to tighten regulations and policies on exporting technology to China.

Washington has previously accused Huawei of posing a threat to U.S. national security and of collaborating with China. Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The British media “Financial Times”, which was the first among the international media to report that the United States has further tightened export restrictions on Huawei, reported that the US Department of Commerce has told some US companies that it will no longer issue licenses to export technology to Huawei.

You may also like

Fabbrica d’Armi (Beretta Group) expands the business

CanSino’s highest expected loss in 2022 is nearly...

Italy closes 2022 with a 3.9% growth, but...

Wall Street up slightly, S&P 500 ready to...

Cars out of production in 2023: 5 models...

The concept of ChatGPT shows a strong Hanvon...

Websites, 476 thousand new .it domains in 2022:...

Unicredit, earnings over 5 billion in profits: the...

He Xiaobing: Gold 1900 long defensive line, crude...

Wall Street futures down slightly waiting for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy