US Consumer Inflation Cools More Than Expected, Wall Street Futures Rise

US Inflation Cools More Than Expected, Wall Street Reacts Positively

Government data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer inflation cooled more than expected last month, providing positive news for policymakers working to rein in price increases without harming the economy. The markets’ first reaction was a sharp rise in Wall Street futures.

According to a statement from the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2 percent in the 12 months through October, down from 3.7 percent the previous month. Inflation remained unchanged month-over-month in October compared to September, with a significant monthly drop in energy prices.

Both the annual and monthly figures were below the average expectations of economists surveyed by MarketWatch. The Labor Department noted that the drop in the gasoline index was responsible for the slowdown in prices, but this was partially offset by a continued increase in the housing index.

While a reduction in inflation is good news for consumers, the current inflation rate remains above the Federal Reserve’s long-term goal of two percent.

The U.S. central bank recently held its key interest rate at a 22-year high for the second straight meeting, leading some analysts and traders to predict it was finished with tightening monetary policy. However, several policymakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, have indicated they are prepared to raise rates again if necessary to firmly bring price increases back to target.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, “core inflation” cooled to 4.0 percent last month, the smallest change in 12 months since the period ending September 2021, according to the Labor Department.

The New York Stock Exchange opened strongly on Tuesday after the release of inflation data for October, which was lower than expected. In the first operations, the Dow Jones index gained 1.08%, the technology Nasdaq 1.79%, and the S&P 500 1.40%. This comes after the New York stock market closed mixed on Monday and almost unchanged before the release of inflation data, with the Dow Jones index gaining 0.16%, the technology Nasdaq index losing 0.22%, and the S&P 500 falling a marginal 0.08%.

It remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve and other policymakers will respond to the latest inflation data, and how it will impact monetary policy moving forward. (With information from AFP)

