U.S. crude oil short-term trading strategy: epidemic worries + economic recession worries, oil price short-term downside risks increase



During the Asian session on Monday (November 14), U.S. crude oil fluctuated slightly and was currently trading around $88.45 per barrel. Although the news of the optimization of epidemic prevention measures by Asian powers over the weekend once provided support for oil prices, the hawkish speech of the Fed governors intensified. In response to the market’s expected worries about a global economic recession, Asian stock markets generally weakened, which also dragged down oil prices. In addition, more new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Asia over the weekend also slightly increased demand concerns, and the downside risks faced by short-term oil prices have increased. .

It is worth mentioning that the number of oil rigs in the United States increased by 9 to 622 last week, the highest since March 2020. This data will generally be further fermented on Monday, which is slightly negative for oil prices.

This trading day focuses on the monthly report of the OPEC crude oil market and related news of the G20 summit.

Day level:Shock; the KDJ dead fork signal continued, the 5-day moving average crossed the 10-day moving average to form a dead cross. Although the oil price rebounded last Friday, it was suppressed by the resistance near the 90 mark. It is necessary to beware of the risk of shock and fall in oil prices. The initial support is at 87.35 on the 21-day moving average. Nearby, the 55-day moving average is supported near 86.05. If it falls below this support, it will increase the short-term bearish signal; last week’s low support was near 84.70, and the lower Bollinger Band support was near 83.01.

However, the MACD dead fork signal has weakened, and the oil price is still above the middle rail of the Bollinger Band. If it breaks the resistance near the 90 mark, it is expected to retest the resistance near the Bollinger line at 92.04, and the resistance near the 100-day moving average at 90.86 can also be briefly noted. .

resistance:90.00；90.86；92.04；93.72；

support:87.35；86.25；84.70；83.01；

Short-term operation suggestions:Conservatives wait and see; activists cautiously short rallies.