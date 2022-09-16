U.S. crude oil trading strategy on September 15: bulls “play steadily” and focus on resistance near 90.36



During the Asia-Europe session on Thursday (September 15), U.S. crude oil weakened slightly and is currently trading around $88.22 per barrel. The substantial increase in EIA crude oil inventories, the relative strength of the U.S. dollar and the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put pressure on oil prices, but , the IEA expects an increase in the switch from natural gas to oil for heating, coupled with an overall expectation of weaker supply growth, still providing support for oil prices. In addition, the increasing possibility of US railroad outages may affect crude oil transportation in the United States, which is expected to provide upward momentum to oil prices.

This trading day focuses on changes in the number of initial jobless claims in the United States, the monthly rate of retail sales in the United States in August and the monthly rate of industrial output in the United States in August, and pay attention to news related to the geopolitical situation.

Day level:After the shock fell, it rebounded; the MACD was initially golden, and the KDJ was running. The 5-day moving average crossed the 10-day moving average, and the short-term was slightly biased toward the bulls. Currently, it is facing two resistances, the 21-day moving average of 89.35 and the September 5 high of 90.36. If it can break through the resistance near 90.36, it will increase the bullish signal in the market outlook; further resistance is near the high point of 92.71 on August 31, the 55-day moving average resistance is near 93.60, and the strong resistance is near the 200-day moving average of 96.88 (close to the Bollinger Line resistance) .

Before breaking the 90.36 resistance, you still need to beware of the risk of returning to the downtrend. The initial support is near the 5-day moving average at 87.79, the 10-day moving average is near 86.61, and this week’s low support is near 85.06. Increase the market outlook bearish signal.

resistance:89.35；90.36；92.71；94.78；96.88；

support:87.79；86.61；85.06；82.14；80.00；

Short-term operation suggestions:Conservatives wait and see, and activists are cautious and long on dips.