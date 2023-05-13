US debt ceiling. Anxiety rises: record cds since 2009

US debt ceiling: default anxiety explodes. Watch out for the CD record

US debt ceiling: the anxiety that the United States will default it is making itself felt in the CDS market, credit default swaps, i.e. those contracts which insure bondholders against the risk of a possible default.

In particular, CDS on US government bonds with a five-year maturity yesterday’s session soared by up to 74 basis points, the record since March 2009, or since the year of the financial crisis which, starting in the USA, infected the whole world.

The level of the CDs, he indicated S&P Global Market Intelligence, it actually exceeded the 73 basis points tested in March 2009, marking a new high, confirming how investors are looking with fear at the impasse of the US Congress, still far from an agreement that can avoid the worst.

The appeals of US President Joe Biden, to date, they have had little effect:

the day before yesterday Biden warned that in case of no deal between Republicans and Democrats aimed at raising the ceiling on the US debt (currently equal to 31.4 trillion dollars), the US economy will risk slipping into recession, destroying thousands of jobs.

But, for now, progress in the negotiations between the counterparts they have not arrived.

US government riskier debtor than Bulgaria and Greece

An article published in the New York Times addressed the threat of US default, warning that precisely because of the debt ceiling crisis, a corner of the financial markets now sees the US government as the riskier debtor than the governments of Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Mexico, the Philippines.

“Don’t get me wrong – wrote the author of the article – Treasuries (US) continue to be present in my portfolio and, with one notable exception, there are so far no signs that investors around the world are abandoning Treasuries, or the US dollar, or the US stock market.

“The United States is the heart of world finance, and I think they will stay that way,” Jeff Sommer said.

However, not at all reassuring indications come from a precise market segment: that of cds, to be precise, in this case the one represented by the credit default swap market: a market that is worthwhile 30 trillion dollarsand from which it emerges that Washington’s impasse on the US debt ceiling, writes Sommer, “is really serious”.

The expert recalls that, as a rule, the “Treasuries are considered the safest investments. However, now, one-month securities maturing in June” are certainly not sending reassuring signals.

“And that’s why their yields have jumped over the last week(s), at higher levels than those at which two and three-month bond yields travel”: a phenomenon, writes Sommer, which “is not normal”.

‘The future of US government bonds as safe assets is at risk’

“The Debt Ceiling Dispute Raises the Risks for ‘Risk-Free’ U.S. Bonds”is the title of the article published in the New York Times, which bears the signature of Jeff Sommer, author of “Strategies”, a weekly column dedicated to the markets, finance and the economy.

That is to say: “Debt ceiling dispute increases risks for ‘risk-free’ US bonds”.



“Treasuries are considered risk-free assets“, recalls Sommer, adding that, “practically, all financial assets on this planet are priced in relation to Treasuries”.

This means that, “if Treasuries default, there may be none at that point safe place to take refuge“.

Not only that: “In this case, it would be difficult be able to evaluate the degree of safety of any asset present in the financial world”.

NY Times: the alert on CDs. Blame it on political dysfunctions

But “short-term Treasuries are not the only asset class that has been directly affected by the US debt ceiling problem – Sommer points out – Concerns have also mounted in the CD marketor credit default swaps”, an “arena in which there are institutional investors”, such as “hedge funds, banks, pension funds and the like”.

“Usually this is not something I think about often – continues the expert, referring to the CDS market – But credit default swaps provide information on the damage that Washington’s political dysfunctions they are inflicting on US credit.”

And that’s not much. Sommer quoted former Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Richard Bernstein, who now runs the company he founded, as saying Richard Bernstein Advisors.

“Look at the CDS market and you will understand how much the United States is paying for these debt ceiling crises”.

CDS, USA worse than Germany, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece

They come from the market staggering numbers, as pointed out by the author of the article.

“Although the probability of a real debt default occurring remains low, the 12-month cost of insuring US bonds, it is 50 times the price (of CDs) of Germany and equal to 3-7 times the CDS that refer to countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Mexico and the Philippines”.

This is the photograph that emerges from the FactSet data.

“Things change for CDS on longer-term bonds which, in the case of the United States, see prices fall (at three, five and 10 years)”.

But not so much given that, despite the decline, credit default swaps remain about three times higher than those of Germany.

Which means that Germany’s debt is considered safer than that made in the USA. And which also shows that, “even when resolved, these debt crises place the United States in a competitive disadvantage in the long run“.

Sommer also reports what is written in the letter to shareholders from Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

In reaffirming his great faith in the financial future of the United States, Buffett expressed himself as follows:

“I have yet to see that moment come when it makes sense to bet, in the long run, against America”.

The author of the article points out of “share that optimism”, but he confesses that he is also “worried”.

“The US debt crisis is a symptom of political dysfunction. Bizarre is the fact that the United States has the ability to repay its debts but still risks not being able to, due to the inability to reach a political agreement”.

Investors from around the world continue to monitor the US situation.

JPMorgan: CEO Dimon announces ‘War Room’ timing

An alert was launched yesterday from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon which, in an interview with Bloomberg television, said that the banking giant it manages is meeting every week to discuss the implications that a potential US default could cause.

The meetings of this “war room”, or of this council of war, added the number one of JPMorgan, will become daily, in the event that the crisis on the US debt ceiling should still be in progress next May 21st.

The war room, Dimon said again, could then meet up to three times a day.



“We have to be very careful about the risk of getting close” to a default, warned the JPMorgan CEO, explaining that, in the event that such a scenario occurs, the result could be financial panic.

In the background, the crazy proposal of the‘Former US President Donald Trump, che further incited Republicans against Democrats, advising them to also get to cause a default of the United States, in order to make the other party capitulate.

And in the meantime, there are those who say that yet another US debt ceiling crisis it is the umpteenth confirmation of the continuous decadence of the United States in terms of economic, financial, political…and credibility.