US debt ceiling: Biden and McCarthy reach the anti-default agreement. Now the ball goes to Congress

6
US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have finally reached an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling and avert the risk of a US default. They both announced it yesterday, Sunday 28 May.
At this point, the ball passes to the United States Congress, which will have to vote to approve the agreement.
“Good news – Biden said last night from the White House – The agreement averts the worst possible crisis: a default, for the first time in our history”.
See also Pfizer under investigation in Italy: the accusation is to have hidden 1.2 billion in profits. The reply: "We are in order"