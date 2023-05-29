US debt ceiling: Biden and McCarthy reach the anti-default agreement. Now the ball goes to Congress

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have finally reached an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling and avert the risk of a US default. They both announced it yesterday, Sunday 28 May.

At this point, the ball passes to the United States Congress, which will have to vote to approve the agreement.

“Good news – Biden said last night from the White House – The agreement averts the worst possible crisis: a default, for the first time in our history”.