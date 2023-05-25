US debt ceiling: slap Fitch with default anxiety

US debt ceiling, Fitch’s move arrives. The announcement of the agency anxiously default

Alert default Usa, Fitch puts its AAA debt rating under reviewwith negative implications, waving the threat of downgrade.

Time is running out, e the US debt ceiling has not yet been raised or suspended.

The White House issued a statement following Fitch’s announcement, warning that the rating agency’s decision makes the need for Congress to speed through a debt ceiling deal even more urgent. in order to avoid the US default on date X of next June 1st.

Despite repeated meetings between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, there has been no white smoke so far.

E date X is getting closer: if the counterparties fail to reach an agreement, for the first time in its 246-year history America will default.

For now, the United States can still boast an AAA rating, therefore triple A, the highest rating assigned by rating agencies: but only by Fitch and Moody’sif we refer to the three sisters of the rating.

The other sister S&P Global Ratings in fact, it has been dissociated for a long time, to be precise on August 5, 2011, when he ripped the US AAA rating, in what was a historic rejection.

“We have lowered our long-term sovereign credit rating on the United States of America to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ “, Standard & Poor’s announced on August 5, 2011.

It was the era ofBarack Obama administration, but it was also the year that the United States narrowly avoided the worst:

what is now considered by the whole world to be one of the most threatening ghosts – the US default – and at the same time a little theater of American politics, or the tug of war between the White House and the opposition, in the negotiations to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

That year, the United States nearly defaulted on August 2: Obama and the Republicans managed to reach an agreement as soon as About 10 days before date X.

But the Standard & Poor’s agency did not forgive the prolongation of the negotiations, and rejected America three days later, on August 5, in spite of the agreement which allowed it to raise the ceiling on the US debt.

Now the political theater made in the USA is proposed again: We are on May 25th and there are only eight days to go until date X of June 1st.

Fitch still hopes for a debt ceiling deal by date X

Fitch therefore considered it inevitable put the US rating on watch.

In the rating agency’s note, we read that the move reflects the ongoing tug of war between the Democrats and the Republicans, which “is hindering the achievement of an agreement to raise or suspend the debt ceiling”.

Fitch still expects the counterparties to come to an agreement before date X.

However, he also believes the risks of a failure to raise or suspend of the debt ceiling before that date have increased.

The agency referred to the “inability of the US authorities to meaningfully address medium-term fiscal challenges”, a factor which “will result in an increase in deficits”.

The result “it will be an even heavier debt, che will signal downside risks to the creditworthiness of the United States.”

Fitch’s triple A, actually, it will not be torn out in a debt default scenario, reads the agency’s note again. Not right away, at least.

But it is obvious that, at that point, the federal government will officially find itself in the position of not being able to honor the payment due on some bonds.

In any case, the risk of “failing to honor debts in due time and in full is less probable than reaching an agreement by date X and is an event whose occurrence presents a very low probability”.

The fact is that Fitch’s move could not go unnoticed on the markets, at a time when investors are increasingly fearing the prospect of a US default.

During trading on the Asian markets, yields on US 2 and 10-year Treasuries shot up to record levels since mid-March, i.e. since the start of the banking crisis triggered by the collapse of SVB- Silicon Valley Bank – e Swiss credit.

Anxiety is especially affected on US Treasuries maturing on date X of June 1st which, in yesterday’s session, saw yields briefly jump above the 7% threshold, levels that are rather seen in government bonds with rating “junk”, i.e. trash.

McCarthy renews confidence in agreement with Biden on debt ceiling

Fitch’s move, which practically raised the specter of a downgrade, did not however frighten the Republican Speaker of the House too much, Kevin McCarthywhich renewed its confidence in the ability of the counterparties to reach an agreement.

“We will arrive at an agreement worthy of the trust of American citizens – McCarthy said, adding that on this “there should be no fear”. On the other hand, “the money arrives at the Treasury every day”.

But the indications received from Washington are not so comforting, given that US congressmen have been told they can leave Washington during the break – which will begin today – scheduled for the Memorial Day holiday. Which means that the vote on a possible agreement on the US debt ceiling will not take place over the upcoming weekend.

A new attention has been launched in the meantime since US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who, yesterday, said he was already glimpsing “some stress on the financial markets”, caused by fears that the United States could default for the first time in its history.

Returning to Fitch, at the beginning of March an alert had been launched by it James McCormackglobal head of the rating agency’s sovereign ratings division.

“We are very worried this time,” McCormack said in an interview on CNN.

“This time we are more concerned,” he remarked, speaking of the risk of a loss of investor confidence.

“The fact that investors have to think about that risk (debt default) is not really something that happens when looking at a risk-free assetRight?”