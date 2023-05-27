US debt ceiling: timid steps towards an agreement

Republican and White House negotiators are reportedly moving closer to a agreement to raise the debt ceiling and limit federal spending for the next two years, according to people familiar with the situation cited by Bloomberg. The distances between the parties are reportedly closing, even if a definitive agreement has not yet been reached and many details remain to be clarified.

Some points of the debt and spending ceiling agreement

Under the terms of the understanding being finalized, a increase defense spending by 3% in the next yearin line with the requests of President Joe Biden.

The deal would also include a measure for upgrade the national electricity grid, favoring renewable energies and pursuing a key climate goal. Besides, it would come Speeded up the granting of permits for pipelines and other fossil fuel-related projectsfavored by the Republican Party.

The agreement would provide for a $10 billion cut to $80 billion budget increase for government agency Internal Revenue Service (IRS), obtained by Biden as part of his Inflation Reduction Act and criticized by Republicans. The GOP, in fact, has warned against the costs associated with the surge in tax agents and controls, while Democrats argue that the increase would pay for itself through the reduction of tax fraud.

Differences between the parties remain

The proposal that is taking shape is much more limited than the initial objectives of the RepublicansThat they were asking for an increase in the debt ceiling until March in exchange for a ten-year ceiling on spending.

“We know where our differences lie,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, adding that he intends to continue work over the holiday weekend (Wall Street will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday). “We don’t have an agreement yet. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It’s difficult, but we’re working on it. And we will keep working until we are done,” he said.

If an agreement is reached in a short time, Tuesday we could proceed with the vote in the House. Il The Senate should then act quickly to send it to Biden’s desk by June 1, a date by which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department will likely run out of funds. Payments to millions of Social Security recipients are due the next day, adding pressure on politicians to resolve the gridlock.

Cautious markets awaiting developments

Meanwhile, i markets remain cautiousafter the increases on the eve driven by the technology sector.

Wall Street index futures are up about 0.2-0.3%, while Treasury yields eased slightly and the dollar lost ground against major currencies after rising to its highest level since March earlier during the day.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings yesterday placed the ratings of federal mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on watch with negative implications, after making a similar move with the US sovereign rating.

McCarthy said he’s not worried about Fitch’s announcementadding that the negotiators didn’t need this to remind them of the importance of concluding a deal.