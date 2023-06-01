Home » US debt drama: House of Representatives approves deal
Business

US debt drama: House of Representatives approves deal

by admin
US debt drama: House of Representatives approves deal

During the debate in the House of Representatives, many MPs from both factions expressed their dissatisfaction and stressed that it was by no means a perfect compromise, but it was a necessary one. Several Democrats warned that it was about saving the country from a disaster that the Republicans had conjured up through their resistance. Several Republicans, on the other hand, emphasized that the draft is the first step in the right direction to curb uncontrolled debt accumulation in the country.

See also  Bonus TV, Italians aim for quality: "Half of the televisions sold are Ultra HD 4K"

You may also like

Chinese battery companies usher in opportunities in green...

HP: revenue decline in Q2 2023 to -21.7%

8 things not to skimp on in a...

Emilio Rigamonti, the king of bresaola, died at...

Manufacturing PMI fell slightly, non-manufacturing business activity index...

Rich: Fewer millionaires – that’s behind the wealth...

Bank of Italy Assembly, the audience awaits Meloni...

E-car: game changer for families – I’ve been...

Resolution 60 of 05/22/2023 – Renewal of temporary...

Fed’s latest Beige Book: U.S. economic activity stagnant,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy