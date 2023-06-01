US debt, yes to raising the ceiling. Biden: “Crucial to avoid default”

Usa, the House approves the increase of the debt ceiling

The US House of Representatives approved the bipartisan agreement for suspend the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, in exchange for some budget cuts. Now the ball will pass into the hands of the Senate, which is called to express itself by 5 Junethe date indicated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as the deadline for the federal government to escape default.

From Biden therefore came the exhortation to the Senate “to approve it as quickly as possible”, so that the president can sign it “and our country can continue to build the strongest economy in the world“.

Tonight, the House took a critical step forward to prevent a first-ever default and protect our country’s hard-earned and historic economic recovery. I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties. This agreement… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2023

Read also: IMF to Italy: “Implement the Pnrr and make a plan for debt reduction”

US debt, McCharty: “The largest savings in American history”

Subscribe to the newsletter

