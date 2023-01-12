Home Business US December CPI strikes! If it is not as expected, the pound and the United States will benefit, and if it is stronger than expected, the exchange rate may fall again at 1.20 Supplied by FX678
Business

US December CPI strikes! If it is not as expected, the pound and the United States will benefit, and if it is stronger than expected, the exchange rate may fall again at 1.20 Supplied by FX678

by admin
US December CPI strikes! If it is not as expected, the pound and the United States will benefit, and if it is stronger than expected, the exchange rate may fall again at 1.20 Supplied by FX678
US December CPI strikes! If it is not as expected, the pound and the United States will benefit, and if it is stronger than expected, the exchange rate may fall again at 1.20

At 21:30 Beijing time on January 12 (Thursday), the United States will announce the CPI data for December, which is a major focus of the market this week. The market expects the U.S. December CPI monthly rate to be 0% after seasonal adjustment, lower than the previous value of 0.1%; the U.S. December CPI annual rate is not seasonally adjusted to 6.5%, lower than the previous value of 7.1%.

Market analyst Gary Howes said that the pound will look to the U.S. December CPI data to further support its several-week-long rally, and the lower-than-expected inflation data may even push the pound to test new highs against the dollar.

Due to the positive correlation between GBP and global investor sentiment, US CPI data is the dominant factor not only for GBP/USD, but for all GBP rates.

Market analyst Gary Howes said sterling could benefit if U.S. inflation falls below expectations in December, sending the pound higher against the dollar. However, a stronger-than-expected U.S. December CPI could boost the dollar, which could weigh on GBP/USD, causing it to fall below 1.20 again.

However, the market may choose to pay more attention to core inflation. It is expected that the annual rate of core CPI in the United States in December will increase by 5.7% without seasonal adjustment, further slowing down from the previous value of 6.0%.

See also  Shenzhen Konka A terminated the acquisition of Ming Hi-Tech and Histar Power again and missed A-shares again_Company_Transaction_Business

Mark McCormick, global head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, said that unless the core CPI data significantly exceeds expectations, the dollar’s rebound should be sold.

Rising U.S. bond yields have proven to be a major source of support for the dollar through 2022 as it draws foreign investors into U.S. bonds and sends U.S. stocks lower, providing further support for the safe-haven dollar.

But analysts expect the dollar to give up some of its gains in 2023 as the Fed slows rate hikes.

“Markets are already pricing in a less hawkish Fed in 2023, slowing down the rate hike component, which puts the dollar at a disadvantage,” McCormick said. It’s not clear yet.”

If McCormick is correct, any GBP/USD weakness is likely to be short-lived following the stronger-than-expected inflation data.

GBP/USD daily chart

At 14:31 on January 12, Beijing time, the pound was trading at 1.2142/43 against the dollar

You may also like

Ryanair invests one billion dollars in Italy

Agritech, there are 1,200 start-ups in the world...

Stock exchanges today 12 January: according to the...

The wave of annual report performance is gradually...

Consob: smaller stock market on GDP, overdraft sales...

The international gold price has risen again, supported...

Savings, heart-pounding 2022 for Sgr. Now it’s a...

Treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Eni launches bonds linked to sustainability objectives: new...

In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy