US December CPI strikes! If it is not as expected, the pound and the United States will benefit, and if it is stronger than expected, the exchange rate may fall again at 1.20



At 21:30 Beijing time on January 12 (Thursday), the United States will announce the CPI data for December, which is a major focus of the market this week. The market expects the U.S. December CPI monthly rate to be 0% after seasonal adjustment, lower than the previous value of 0.1%; the U.S. December CPI annual rate is not seasonally adjusted to 6.5%, lower than the previous value of 7.1%.

Market analyst Gary Howes said that the pound will look to the U.S. December CPI data to further support its several-week-long rally, and the lower-than-expected inflation data may even push the pound to test new highs against the dollar.

Due to the positive correlation between GBP and global investor sentiment, US CPI data is the dominant factor not only for GBP/USD, but for all GBP rates.

Market analyst Gary Howes said sterling could benefit if U.S. inflation falls below expectations in December, sending the pound higher against the dollar. However, a stronger-than-expected U.S. December CPI could boost the dollar, which could weigh on GBP/USD, causing it to fall below 1.20 again.

However, the market may choose to pay more attention to core inflation. It is expected that the annual rate of core CPI in the United States in December will increase by 5.7% without seasonal adjustment, further slowing down from the previous value of 6.0%.

Mark McCormick, global head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, said that unless the core CPI data significantly exceeds expectations, the dollar’s rebound should be sold.

Rising U.S. bond yields have proven to be a major source of support for the dollar through 2022 as it draws foreign investors into U.S. bonds and sends U.S. stocks lower, providing further support for the safe-haven dollar.

But analysts expect the dollar to give up some of its gains in 2023 as the Fed slows rate hikes.

“Markets are already pricing in a less hawkish Fed in 2023, slowing down the rate hike component, which puts the dollar at a disadvantage,” McCormick said. It’s not clear yet.”

If McCormick is correct, any GBP/USD weakness is likely to be short-lived following the stronger-than-expected inflation data.

GBP/USD daily chart

At 14:31 on January 12, Beijing time, the pound was trading at 1.2142/43 against the dollar