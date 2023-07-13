US Department of Justice Transfers Over $300 Million in Silk Road-Linked Bitcoin (BTC)

Title: US Department of Justice Moves Over $300 Million Worth of Silk Road-Linked Bitcoin (BTC)

Introduction:

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has made headlines as it has moved approximately $301 million worth of Bitcoin connected to the Silk Road cryptocurrency seizure. Block explorer data reveals that this transfer involved nine separate transactions conducted on July 12, 2023. This news follows the government’s previous sale of a significant number of seized Bitcoins earlier this year.

Silk Road Investigation:

The recent transfer of Bitcoin by the US DOJ occurs amidst ongoing investigations into the Silk Road scandal. Lawmakers are actively pursuing this case, and the government’s decision to liquidate the seized assets aims to prevent potential disruptions within the crypto industry. The hope is that these transactions could generate new evidence or leads for the authorities involved.

History of Seized Bitcoins:

The US government had initially confiscated 50,000 Bitcoins after apprehending James Zhong in November. Zhong is alleged to have manipulated transactions on the Silk Road darknet market in 2012. In March, the Department of Justice sold 9,861 Bitcoins from this seizure for $216 million. This recent move indicates that the government is continuing to sell off the remaining seized Bitcoin assets.

Impact on Bitcoin Price:

Similar events in the past have had a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market, and it appears that this latest transfer has caused a temporary dip in Bitcoin prices. Following the transactions, Bitcoin’s value fell to closing levels of $30,480, triggering bearish actions in the altcoin space as well. The global crypto market capitalization experienced a 0.17% drop within 24 hours to $1.19 trillion.

Conclusion:

The US Department of Justice’s recent movement of over $300 million worth of Silk Road-linked Bitcoin has garnered attention and raised questions about the ongoing Silk Road investigation. As the market waits for the potential consequences and developments resulting from these transactions, cryptocurrency prices continue to exhibit sideways movements. This news emphasizes the government’s ongoing efforts to address illegal activities in the crypto world.

This article was originally published by Invezz.com.

