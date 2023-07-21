US Dollar Consolidates as Traders Brace for Federal Reserve Meeting

Title: US Dollar Consolidates as Traders Await Federal Reserve Meeting

The US dollar remained subdued during early European trading on Friday, consolidating after making significant gains in the previous session. Traders are exercising caution ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting next week, prompting them to hold off on significant commitments.

At 0300 ET (0700 GMT), the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1% lower at 100.480 after a moderate 0.5% increase overnight. Despite the slight dip, the index is on track to conclude the week with a 1% gain, recovering from a 15-month low experienced earlier in the week.

Thursday saw the dollar receive a boost following reports that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped. This surprising data suggested that the US job market remains robust, and it is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at next week’s meeting. However, uncertainty surrounds the Federal Reserve’s future moves, and the odds of another rate hike have increased following the positive economic data.

The pound sterling also saw an incline, rising by 0.2% to 1.2891. This boost came after the UK’s retail sales recorded a 0.7% monthly increase in June, surpassing expectations of a 0.2% rise. While the figure remains 1% lower than the previous year, it surpassed forecasts for a 1.5% decline. Grant Fitzner, Chief Economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), attributed the growth to factors such as improved weather, post-holiday recovery for food sales, and strong performance by department stores and furniture stores.

The euro experienced a slight increase of 0.1% to 1.1139, bouncing back from a 0.6% decline the previous day due to the dollar’s appreciation. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week. Traders will closely monitor the ECB’s policy stance, as several policymakers have signaled a more bearish outlook in the run-up to the meeting.

Japanese inflation remained above the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan, rising by 3.3% in June compared to the previous year. The yen edged up by 0.1% to 140.17. The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its stable monetary policy next week, which includes its yield control plan. However, it may revise its inflation forecasts upward for the year, indicating a possibility of further tightening measures.

In other currency news, the yuan fell by 0.1% to 7.1680 after reports surfaced that the country’s major state banks intervened in the currency markets to support the currency.

As market participants eagerly await the Federal Reserve meeting, the fluctuations in major currencies are expected to continue, with traders closely monitoring any signals regarding future monetary policies and interest rate hikes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

