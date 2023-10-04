US Dollar Faces Volatility as Government Shutdown is Avoided

Traders Lose Risk-On Sentiment as US Government Shutdown is Avoided

Traders have quickly lost the risk-on sentiment that was present on Monday as the US government shutdown over the weekend was avoided. The focus for this week will be on Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report. The Dollar Index, which saw its eleventh consecutive weekly rise, continued its upward trend on Monday.

Last week, the US dollar didn’t have much time to celebrate its gains as the Dollar Index failed to consolidate until the final hours of trading. The US government shutdown, although avoided for now, has only been postponed for about six weeks.

In terms of data, the recent figures from the US Federal Reserve’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index confirmed the current stance of the central bank. Despite inflation being influenced by energy prices, the underlying figures suggest a moderation of inflation. However, the Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) will be closely watched this Monday as a further decline towards contraction could have negative implications.

The economic calendar for the week began with the release of the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for September, which is expected to remain stable but contracting. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will also publish its monthly figures for September, including employment data. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Patrick Harker of the Philadelphia Fed are expected to speak, along with other Fed members. Stock markets in Asia and Europe were mixed, while US Futures point to a positive opening.

The Dollar Index, which recorded its eleventh consecutive weekly rise on Friday, may face volatility ahead. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached an overbought level, suggesting a potential reversal. Traders should monitor key levels, with 107.19 as the next upside target, and 105.12 as the support level above 105.00.

The US dollar remains the most traded currency in the world, with more than 88% of all global currency exchange operations being conducted in USD. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is the most significant factor influencing the value of the dollar, with interest rate adjustments being the main tool. In extreme situations, the Fed can utilize unconventional policies such as quantitative easing (QE). QE typically weakens the US dollar, while quantitative tightening (QT) has a positive impact.

As traders await the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, the sentiment towards the US dollar remains uncertain. The potential for volatility in the currency markets is high, and traders will closely monitor economic data and central bank announcements for further direction.

