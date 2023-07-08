Home » US Dollar Falls as Strong Jobs Data Raises Interest Rate Prospects from the Fed
US Dollar Falls as Strong Jobs Data Raises Interest Rate Prospects from the Fed

US Dollar Falls Early on Friday, on Track for Small Weekly Gains

The US dollar dipped early on Friday in Europe, but is still on track to register small gains for the week following strong jobs data. The positive data has raised prospects for higher interest rates and long-term support from the Federal Reserve.

As of 03:55 ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was trading 0.2% below 102.710. Despite the dip, it is expected to finish the week with a slight gain after surpassing 103 earlier in the week.

One key factor contributing to the dollar’s strength is the release of favorable nonfarm payroll data. ADP private payrolls in June saw the largest increase since February 2022, while new jobless claims rose moderately. These indicators point to a resilient labor market, capable of withstanding a prolonged tightening cycle. Consequently, there are expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue raising interest rates to effectively address inflation.

Additionally, the 2-year Treasury yield, an indicator for short-term interest rate expectations, traded near 5% after reaching a 16-year high of 5.12% on Thursday.

The focus has now shifted toward the eagerly awaited monthly Nonfarm Payrolls release, which is expected to provide further insights into the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions.

Meanwhile, German industrial production declined by 0.2% m/m in May, signaling ongoing struggles in the industrial sector of the eurozone’s largest economy. However, the European Central Bank has strongly suggested that it will raise interest rates later this month as it grapples with high inflation.

The Japanese yen has gained popularity as a safe haven, leading to a 0.4% decline in the USD/JPY pair to 143.47 following the robust US jobs data. The market’s perception of more aggressive tightening measures has weighed on global growth prospects and market sentiment.

Elsewhere, the GBP/USD pair eased to 1.2738, retracting from its two-week high of 1.2780 on Thursday. The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates as UK inflation remains the highest among developed nations.

Furthermore, the AUD/USD pair rose by 0.1% to 0.6628, while the USD/CNY pair fell by 0.1% to 7.2446. The yuan has benefited from the People’s Bank of China‘s series of strong midpoint fixings.

