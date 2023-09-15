US Dollar Falls on Drop in Consumer Confidence but Posts Ninth Consecutive Week of Gains

US Dollar Falls on Weaker Consumer Confidence; Posts Ninth Consecutive Week of Gains

The US dollar experienced a decline on Friday as consumer confidence dropped, but it still managed to post a ninth consecutive week of gains. Meanwhile, the yen weakened to a 10-month low. The University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index showed a preliminary reading of 67.7 this month, down from August’s final reading of 69.5, and below economists’ forecast of 69.1. However, consumers expressed lower inflation expectations for both the short and long term.

Import prices, driven by rising fuel costs, increased by 0.5% in August, according to data from the Labor Department. Nevertheless, underlying pressures remained subdued. Another report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that the state’s factory activity rebounded in September. Analysts point out that none of the current data suggests a recession, but market expectations for a rate cut towards the end of the year persist.

The Federal Reserve is set to hold its monetary policy meeting on September 19-20, with a 97% expectation of no change in interest rates, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Expectations for a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s November meeting have fallen to 30.6%, down from 43.6% the previous week, and there is now a small chance of a rate cut in January.

The dollar fell by 0.08% against a basket of currencies, closing the week with a ninth consecutive gain, marking the longest winning streak since 2014. It continued to strengthen against the yen, reaching a 10-month high of 147.96 yen before closing at 147.84 yen. The euro also rose 0.2% to $1.0666, recovering slightly from a six-month low after the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. The euro is now on track for its ninth consecutive weekly decline against the dollar.