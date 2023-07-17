US Dollar in Mexico Sees Downward Trend on July 17, Breaking 17-Peso Barrier

Title: US Dollar Slips Against Mexican Peso as Euro and Bitcoin Flourish

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

The value of the US dollar continues to decline against the Mexican peso, reaching an average rate of 16.9229 pesos today. According to PesoMXN.com, this represents a slight difference compared to the previous day’s rate of 16.9052 pesos. The average purchase rate stands at 16.4694 pesos, while the selling rate is at 17.3763 pesos. These numbers indicate a downward trend for the US currency in Mexico. (Update: 7:00 a.m.)

The Mexican currency has broken the 17 pesos per dollar barrier this month, a level not witnessed since late 2015, according to Banco Base. This decline in value highlights the peso’s rising strength against the dollar.

Here is the exchange rate at various banking institutions in Mexico:

– The average rate at these banks is 16.8206 pesos per dollar, with a purchase rate of 16.301 pesos and a selling rate of 17.340 pesos.

In terms of credit card rates in Mexico, the average price of the dollar rests at 16.805 pesos, while the purchase rate hovers around 16.413 pesos, and the selling rate is at 17.197 pesos.

Taking into account 33 sources of data from institutions and banks, PesoMXN.com indicates the average exchange rate from the dollar to the peso as 16.9229 pesos today in Mexico. The average buying rate is 16.4694 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.3763 pesos. (Update: Monday, July 17, 2023 – 7:00 a.m.)

Analyzing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the following:

– The highest buying dollar to peso exchange rate is 17.0600 MXN at Banjercito.

– The lowest purchase exchange rate of the dollar to the Mexican peso is 15.10000 MXN at Scotiabank.

– The highest selling exchange rate of the dollar to the Mexican peso is 19.1000 MXN at Scotiabank.

– The lowest selling dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate is 16.7892 MXN at SAT, Tax Administration Service.

In related news, the euro is witnessing a rise in value against the peso. The average exchange rate in Mexico for the euro is 18.9751 pesos, demonstrating a small difference compared to the previous day’s rate of 19.89 pesos. The average buying rate is 18.4008 pesos, while the average selling rate is 19.5494 pesos.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to gain value as well. At the beginning of today, BTC is quoted at $30,430 USD, slightly lower than yesterday’s rate of $31,183 USD, as reported by Binance. The cryptocurrency has shown a positive trend, with a 0.38% increase in the last 24 hours, 0.57% increase in the last week, and 19.34% increase in the last month.

For daily updates on the prices of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, visit our “Price of the Dollar” section.

Stay informed and share the knowledge with Teach Me About Science.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

