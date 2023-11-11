US Dollar on the Rise in Chile Amid Global and Domestic Pressures

The dollar closed the week with an upward trend and recovering almost everything it lost in the last bearish streak that ended a few days ago. The United States currency once again gained ground in Chile amid external and also internal pressures for the national peso. At the close, the dollar rose $1.1 compared to yesterday’s close on the Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange (Bec) and reached a value of $913.60 per unit. Thus, the currency recorded its fifth consecutive day on the rise, where it gained $39.15 this week. However, in midday operations, the dollar reached a maximum of $920.75 per unit and then moderated its advance, according to Bec data. The Chilean peso fell in line with the rise of the dollar in the world after the comments this Thursday by the President of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The Fed’s message did not have an impact yesterday since the local exchange market was closed when Powell made his intervention. “He was clear in saying that the organization is willing to make new increases in interest rates with the objective of controlling inflation if it is considered necessary, collapsing market expectations about future cuts and an end to the contractionary policy that has had the Fed,” explained XTB Latam market strategist Sebastian Castellanos. As highlighted by Reuters, investors viewed the Fed’s comments as hawkish, driving up Treasury yields and the dollar. “Without a doubt, the statements of the Fed president were a bucket of cold water for the markets in general and for the emerging markets in particular since there was hope that the cycle of monetary tightening by the Fed had already peaked”, an operator told Reuters. The Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was quoted as saying, “Powell’s speech was quite harsh and that affected sentiment a lot,” Tina Teng of CMC Markets told Reuters. Markets are waiting for “the ray of sunshine” that the Federal Reserve is done raising rates, although Powell has made clear that this will depend on the economic data that is released, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago told Reuters. “Yesterday was another of those occasions when Powell reminded that we have to deal with inflation, we don’t know if we have done enough yet; “We will know as the data develops, but there may be more to do if the data does not develop as we anticipate,” he added. However, after closing higher yesterday, it remained close to its level to which it rose this Thursday. The dollar index – which measures the performance of the currency against a basket of the world‘s most important currencies – fell 0.10% to 105.80 points. “At the local level, consumer inflation that was at the lower part of mid-week projections could give reasons to the Central Bank to maintain its rate reduction in the next meetings, giving more bullish arguments for the dollar in the future.” country,” added the deputy manager of Capitaria studies, Ricardo Bustamante. Meanwhile, the Chilean peso also lost strength in line with the fall in copper. The value of the metal gives ground amid the pessimism that the metals market took on after the rise of the dollar and, mainly, in the face of the economic reports that China delivered this week and that once again questioned its ability to reactivate its economy after the end. of the restrictions due to the pandemic. In this way, the three-month value of copper fell 1.25% to US$3.59 per pound on the main futures exchange, Comex. Meanwhile, the spot value of copper closed with a fall of 0.31% to US$3.63 per pound on the London Metal Exchange. “During the next week we will be very attentive to the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank of Chile and inflation figures in the United States, where the latter may be key to the evolution of monetary policy in the largest economy in the world,” added Bustamante.

