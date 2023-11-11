The dollar closed the week with an upward trend and recovering almost everything it lost in the last bearish streak that ended a few days ago. The United States currency once again gained ground in Chile amid external and also internal pressures for the national peso. At the close, the dollar rose $1.1 compared to yesterday’s close on the Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange (Bec) and reached a value of $913.60 per unit. Thus, the currency recorded its fifth consecutive day on the rise, where it gained $39.15 this week. However, in midday operations, the dollar reached a maximum of $920.75 per unit and then moderated its advance, according to Bec data. The Chilean peso fell in line with the rise of the dollar in the world after the comments this Thursday by the President of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The Fed’s message did not have an impact yesterday since the local exchange market was closed when Powell made his intervention. “He was clear in saying that the organization is willing to make new increases in interest rates with the objective of controlling inflation if it is considered necessary, collapsing market expectations about future cuts and an end to the contractionary policy that has had the Fed,” explained XTB Latam market strategist Sebastian Castellanos. As highlighted by Reuters, investors viewed the Fed’s comments as hawkish, driving up Treasury yields and the dollar.
US Dollar on the Rise in Chile Amid Global and Domestic Pressures
The dollar closed the week with an upward trend and recovering almost everything it lost in the last bearish streak that ended a few days ago. The United States currency once again gained ground in Chile amid external and also internal pressures for the national peso. At the close, the dollar rose $1.1 compared to yesterday’s close on the Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange (Bec) and reached a value of $913.60 per unit. Thus, the currency recorded its fifth consecutive day on the rise, where it gained $39.15 this week. However, in midday operations, the dollar reached a maximum of $920.75 per unit and then moderated its advance, according to Bec data. The Chilean peso fell in line with the rise of the dollar in the world after the comments this Thursday by the President of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The Fed’s message did not have an impact yesterday since the local exchange market was closed when Powell made his intervention. “He was clear in saying that the organization is willing to make new increases in interest rates with the objective of controlling inflation if it is considered necessary, collapsing market expectations about future cuts and an end to the contractionary policy that has had the Fed,” explained XTB Latam market strategist Sebastian Castellanos. As highlighted by Reuters, investors viewed the Fed’s comments as hawkish, driving up Treasury yields and the dollar.