US Dollar Priced at Up to 18.15 Pesos in Mexico, Reflecting 0.67% Decrease from Friday’s Statistics

The price of the US dollar in Mexico began Monday, December 4, 2023, with a value of up to 18.15 pesos, representing a loss of 0.67% compared to the close of trading last Friday when it was at 17.27 units. Banco Base reported that the Mexican peso started the month of December with a 0.34% appreciation, but at the start of this new week, the currency registered a depreciation of 0.63% due to the strength of the US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in 2024.

According to Forex, currency depreciation represents a decrease in the value of one currency against another, and is related to the exchange rate, which generally shows a flexible scenario. Each currency is traded in pairs, and the value of one in relation to the other determines the existence of depreciation.

The US dollar began the day on Monday with an official price of 17.26 pesos, reaching a maximum interbank exchange rate of 17.31 units and a minimum of 17.18 pesos. The sales price of the US dollar in Mexico on Monday is reported as follows: BBVA Bancomer at $17.65, Banamex at $17.60, Banco Azteca at $17.99, Banorte at $17.50, Afirme at $17.70, Scotiabank at $18.15, and Santander at $18.15. The purchase price for the US dollar is: BBVA Bancomer at $16.16, Banamex at $16.65, Banco Azteca at $16.75, Banorte at $16.10, Afirme at $16.20, Scotiabank at $15.15, and Santander at $16.10.

The Mexican peso is among the most depreciated currencies in the world on Monday, December 4, with a depreciation of 0.44%. For updates on the sports keys of the day, follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp.