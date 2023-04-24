US donut chain Krispy Kreme is coming to Switzerland

Attack on Dunkin’ Donuts: US cult chain Krispy Kreme comes to Switzerland – and has big plans The donut chain from North Carolina, founded in 1937, soon dared to enter the market in this country. The first location is already known. 150 new jobs are to be created.

Donuts von Krispy Kreme. Screenshot: www.krispykreme.com

Americans know that when the “Hot Now” sign is red, the donuts at Krispy Kreme are freshly made and the first bite will still be warm. The chain, founded in North Carolina in 1937, has a cult following in the USA and has ignited the expansion turbo in recent years. The company is now present in over 30 countries, has around 21,000 employees and not only sells its donuts in over 1,400 of its own shops, but also in retail outlets.