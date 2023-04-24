Home » US donut chain Krispy Kreme is coming to Switzerland
Business

US donut chain Krispy Kreme is coming to Switzerland

by admin
US donut chain Krispy Kreme is coming to Switzerland

Attack on Dunkin’ Donuts: US cult chain Krispy Kreme comes to Switzerland – and has big plans

The donut chain from North Carolina, founded in 1937, soon dared to enter the market in this country. The first location is already known. 150 new jobs are to be created.

Donuts von Krispy Kreme.

Screenshot: www.krispykreme.com

Americans know that when the “Hot Now” sign is red, the donuts at Krispy Kreme are freshly made and the first bite will still be warm. The chain, founded in North Carolina in 1937, has a cult following in the USA and has ignited the expansion turbo in recent years. The company is now present in over 30 countries, has around 21,000 employees and not only sells its donuts in over 1,400 of its own shops, but also in retail outlets.

See also  The abnormal hydrogen energy sector raises the early limit of multiple stocks_industry chain_application_technology

You may also like

German Bundestag – EU-Mercosur trade agreement assessed mostly...

Retail: shopping streets in crisis: the shops are...

Flat tax in Italy, foreign millionaires are crazy...

The Bank of Japan is expected to stick...

Kyiv pools resources for counteroffensive

Landings are also affected: Verdi paralyzes the capital’s...

Eni-Nigeria, the case is won by the defense...

The land in the heart of darkness

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers...

Housing benefit law: More money for tenants –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy