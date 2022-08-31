Home Business US equities, Morgan Stanley’s attention: the Fed is not the biggest risk
Business

US equities, Morgan Stanley’s attention: the Fed is not the biggest risk

by admin

For US equities, the biggest risk is not the Federal Reserve. The greatest risk is therefore not the one discounted by the US stock market in recent sessions, namely the prospect that, in its fight against the surge in inflation, Jerome Powell’s Fed will end up raising rates too much, thus causing – as he admitted same central banker at the Jackson Hole symposium -, a “certain pain” to the economy.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the biggest risk for the US stock market is rather represented by the trend in profits of companies in Corporate America.

Thus we read in the note from the analysts of the US banking giant:

“Almost all of the weakness that characterized equities during the first half of 2022 was caused by the Fed and the tighter financial conditions. In our opinion, the result for the second half will be fundamentally determined by earnings expectations for next year. It follows that investors who bet on equities should pay attention not to the Fed, but to this risk ”.

Morgan Stanley notes among other things that “we are approaching earnings season which is traditionally the weakest of the year for earnings revisions, and inflation will further erode margins and demand. The same data that anticipate the trend in corporate profits signal a certain weakness going forward ”.

See also  Twitter, Elon Musk evaluates the launch of a takeover bid

You may also like

Wall Street tries again after new sells: S&P...

Skoda invests 5.6 billion in electric cars and...

Three departments issue notices to further improve coal-fired...

Japan: July industrial production beats estimates. The outlook...

ʱVSдºͷчƴ – OFweek﮵

123 meters!World’s longest wind turbine blade rolls off...

AC Milan: LeBron James among the new shareholders,...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end...

UniCredit launches the new Express Step-Down Certificates with...

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy