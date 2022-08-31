For US equities, the biggest risk is not the Federal Reserve. The greatest risk is therefore not the one discounted by the US stock market in recent sessions, namely the prospect that, in its fight against the surge in inflation, Jerome Powell’s Fed will end up raising rates too much, thus causing – as he admitted same central banker at the Jackson Hole symposium -, a “certain pain” to the economy.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the biggest risk for the US stock market is rather represented by the trend in profits of companies in Corporate America.

Thus we read in the note from the analysts of the US banking giant:

“Almost all of the weakness that characterized equities during the first half of 2022 was caused by the Fed and the tighter financial conditions. In our opinion, the result for the second half will be fundamentally determined by earnings expectations for next year. It follows that investors who bet on equities should pay attention not to the Fed, but to this risk ”.

Morgan Stanley notes among other things that “we are approaching earnings season which is traditionally the weakest of the year for earnings revisions, and inflation will further erode margins and demand. The same data that anticipate the trend in corporate profits signal a certain weakness going forward ”.