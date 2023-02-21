Where to invest in US stocks? He offers us an idea Christophe NagyUS equity manager at Comgest.

What is your view on US equities?

“The S&P 500 Index rose 6.3% in dollar terms in January on widely marketed expectations of a 0.25% rate hike by the Federal Reserve in February. Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, supported by the Biden administration’s infrastructure programs. Inflation has shown signs of slowing down: in the United States, consumer prices fell from 6.5% to 6.4% in February 2022. Furthermore, although the data on new job creations remained high and the rate remains low, signs of a cooling economy have emerged, including news of layoffs in the technology sector and the contraction of the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. On the other side of the world, China has officially abandoned its “zero Covid” policy and the government is once again focused on rebuilding the economy.”

Where to find the best investment opportunities in the US stock market?

“The best opportunities today may be companies that offer products and services that significantly increase the productivity of other businesses. The offer of these companies can become “Mission Critical” for their customers, especially in periods of high inflation or recession, but also in the long term. These “facilitators” often don’t make the news because they operate behind the scenes, but their products and services are incredibly important in increasing the efficiency of other companies”.

Why do you call them facilitators?

“These products and services act as a natural deflationary force on the economy as a whole, significantly reducing costs for the companies that use them. A company leveraging JB Hunt’s intermodal transportation network could save 30-40% on the cost of road travel. A company that tracks its merchandise in-store with Avery Dennison RFID tags should save valuable employee time and reduce costs associated with inventory obsolescence. Obesity is responsible for 14% of total health care spending in the United States: Eli Lilly’s drug could generate significant savings and save even more time for global health systems”.

Can you give us some examples of “Mission Critical” companies?

“Avery Dennison is a California-based materials science company specializing in adhesive labels, packaging materials, and in-store tracking with radio frequency (RFID) tags. JB Hunt is an Arkansas-based transportation and logistics company that uses its “360” online platform to connect shippers with carriers, which not only streamlines logistics and makes transportation cheaper, but also opens up to modern and innovative solutions for its customers. Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company offering a new anti-obesity drug called Mounjaro, which can reduce the weight of obese patients by up to 22%. This could be a potential solution to the global obesity epidemic and allow global health systems to allocate more resources elsewhere.”.

Are they solid investments also in the long term or only in the short term? And are they free from a recession?

“These companies are not only profitable in the short term but, in our view, are solid investments in the long run as well. With the United States grappling with a shrinking population due to an aging workforce and a shift to green energy that could drive up prices, we believe that more and more companies – and American states – will rely on and services that increase efficiency and reduce costs. This becomes even more attractive to companies if it can make them more sustainable at the same time, as in the case of JB Hunt’s intermodal network which emits up to 60% less CO2, as well as saving costs.

More examples?

“Avery Dennison is developing next-generation RFID tags that wirelessly self-feed through energy from cellular networks, WiFi and Bluetooth; JB Hunt is partnering with Alphabet-owned company Waymo on self-driving truck technology; Lilly spends 25% of its revenues on R&D, which has allowed it to have a pipeline of six anti-obesity drugs that could potentially happen in Mounjaro. These innovations should mitigate the risk of competitors developing new offerings that crowd out their strong market positions, which could be beneficial for long-term qualitative growth.”

In short, these are not “hit and run” titles.

“While these productivity-boosting companies won’t be entirely immune from a recession, they should be less impacted by the economy than many others due to their economic importance. This means that US “Mission Critical” companies are ideally positioned to outperform in any type of economic environment, delivering strong long-term earnings growth.”