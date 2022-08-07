Investors’ attention next week they will be focused on inflation data: the most important are those relating to the USA in July. Analysts expect a slowdown from 9.1% to 8.7%, mainly due to the decline in the price of gasoline in the United States.

However, “core” inflation – ie net of energy and food prices – should instead accelerate from 5.9% to 6.1%. In particular, the interventions of some of the Fed members, mostly non-voters, who will all speak after the publication of the inflation and prices data on Wednesday, should be monitored.

Analysts are looking for signs to understand how the American central bank – the Fed, in fact – will move in light of the new data on employment.he showed how theeconomy US is strong. Fears that a monetary tightening could slow the recovery took shape in the very nervous stock markets.

Speaking of inflation, the eye will also fall on trends in China, France, Germany and Italy (in June it was 8%, at the top dal 1986). While the Italian political world is in turmoil for the presentation of the lists for the elections of 25 September 2022, a hot dossier – such as the privatization of Ita – is at a turning point despite the summer vacation period.

Ita, Draghi does not yield: “This government decides on the sale” by Aldo Fontanarosa 04 August 2022



These are the main events for next week:

MONDAY 8 AUGUST

– Bankitalia: survey on the housing market in Italy

TUESDAY 9 AUGUST

– USA: weekly oil stocks (API data, American Petroleum Institute)

WEDNESDAY 10 AUGUST

– China: inflation in July;

– Germany: inflation in July

– Istat: inflation in July;

– Government Bonds: 1-year Bot auction up to 7 billion;

– USA: inflation in July, weekly mortgage applications;

– Oil: Eia weekly stocks (Energy Information Administration);

– Bank of Italy: theeconomy Italian in short

THURSDAY 11 AUGUST

– Use: new weekly grant requests;

– Oil: Opec monthly report;

– Government bonds: 3, 7 and 30 year BTP auction.

FRIDAY 12 AUGUST

– Istat: foreign trade in June;

– France: unemployment and inflation rate in July;

– Spain: inflation in July;

– Gb: 2nd quarter GDP, industrial production in June;

– EU: industrial production in June;

– USA: Michigan consumer confidence index;

– Usa: import and export prices.