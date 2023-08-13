US experts see Ukrainian progress – Wagner advertising sticker discovered in Poland

US experts see Ukrainian advances on the front in ZaporizhiaUS experts have certified the Ukrainian army’s successes in the counter-offensive in the Zaporizhia region. Ukrainian troops made “tactically significant advances” in western Zaporizhia on Friday, the US Institute for War Studies ISW wrote. Footage showed that the Ukrainians had reached the northern outskirts of the settlement of Robotyne, about 10 kilometers south of the city of Orikhiv. At the same time, the report spoke of intensified Russian attacks near Kupjansk in the Kharkiv region.

The British Ministry of Defense, in turn, reported that Russia was sending more troops to Zaporizhia in the face of Ukrainian pressure. The Russians likely moved airborne troops from the Kherson region to the Orikhiv area, the ministry said in its regular intelligence update.

It is possible that the arrival of these troops will ultimately allow parts of two motor gunner regiments to be withdrawn to the front for rest and relaxation, the British wrote. However, the move weakens Russia near the east bank of the Dnipro River, where it is increasingly being harassed by Ukrainian amphibious assaults.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

