US: factory orders -0.7% in February, durable goods -1%

Factory orders in the US contracted by 0.7% in February, compared to the -0.5% expected by analysts. The January figure was revised down from -1.6% to -2.1%.

Excluding transportation, orders were down 0.3%, versus the stable reading expected by analysts and +0.8% the previous month (revised from +1.2%).

The final data on orders for durable goods confirms a drop of 1% in February, while net of transport it records a marginal reduction of 0.1% (consensus 0.0%).

