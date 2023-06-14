Home » US Fed leaves interest rate unchanged for first time in 15 months
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for the first time in 15 months.
The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday for the first time after ten rate hikes in 15 months.

However, the world‘s most important central bank left open whether it ended its rate hikes in the fight against inflation or just interrupted them.

This Thursday the decision will be made European Central Bank on the key interest rates in the euro zone. It is taken for granted that the ECB will raise interest rates again.

The US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve (Fed) left US interest rates unchanged on Wednesday for the first time in ten consecutive rate hikes since spring 2022. The Fed left interest rates in the 5.0 to 5.25 percent range, the highest since 2007. It left open whether they will fight their interest rate hikes Inflation ended or just interrupted. The central bank headed by Jerome Powell will next discuss interest rates in July.

Die Federal Reserve is the most powerful central bank in the world – because the USA is the largest economy and the US dollar is the most widely used currency. Your decision thus has a signal effect on interest rate developments in other economic areas. Already this Thursday advises the European Central Bank (ECB) on the key interest rates in the euro zone. ECB leaders have made it clear that they intend to raise interest rates further. An increase of 0.25 percentage points is considered likely.

In the fight against high inflation, the central banks had the Interest charges increased since spring 2022. The Fed started earlier than the ECB. The ECB had only raised interest rates seven times in a row since July 2022. In the euro zone, the two most important interest rates are still below the 5 percent mark at 3.25 percent and 3.75 percent respectively.

The inflation wave has passed its peak. However, prices are still rising faster than desired, and inflation rates are falling only slowly. In the US is the inflation rate fell from 4.9 to 4.0 percent in May. In the euro zone it is still 6.1 percent. Both central banks are aiming for an inflation rate of 2.0 percent as a stability target. In Germany, too, the inflation rate is 6.1 percent. While energy prices are no longer rising or are even falling, food has become the biggest price driver.

Interest rate increases can curb inflation, but at the same time they dampen the economy and harbor risks for banks as well as opportunities. Although the labor market in the USA is robust, many experts expect the economy to slow down over the course of the year. As a result of the interest rate hikes, several banks in the US, such as the Silicon Valley Bank, had already collapsed.

In this situation, the financial markets were largely expecting the Fed to pause interest rates. An interest rate pause would give the Fed more time to analyze the data on prices, the economy and the stability of the banks.

The Bundesbank also sees a turning point in prices. The era of low price pressure is over.
Bundesbank warns of a turning point towards more inflation and, in a new book, names 5 factors that will soon drive up prices

