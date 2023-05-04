US Fed raises interest rate by 0.25 percentage points despite banking crisis

External content not available

Inflation in the US is falling only slowly

In the United States, the world‘s largest economy, inflation has been steady since peaking in the summer of 2022 but has been declining more recently. In March, the general inflation rate fell from 6.0 to 5.0 percent. It is still well above the Fed’s target of two percent. The important core rate of inflation – excluding energy and food prices – even rose slightly from 5.5 to 5.6 percent.

The US Federal Reserve heralded the turnaround in interest rates in the spring of 2022 and has since raised key interest rates particularly aggressively – several times by an unusual 0.75 percentage points. It raised interest rates from nearly 0.00 percent to now more than 5 percent. Most recently, it had already slowed down the pace of its rate hikes. In December, the Fed raised interest rates by just 0.5 percentage points, and by just 0.25 percentage points in February and March.

See also Binance's U.S. CEO announces his resignation, and there are differences in strategic direction

Inflation: The economist Maurice Höfgen calls for the ECB to be deprived of power when it comes to price stability – these are his reasons

The US Federal Reserve, with its President Jerome Powell, has raised interest rates in the US again by 0.25 percentage points. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The US Federal Reserve has again raised the key interest rate for the USA by 0.25 percentage points to between 5.0 and 5.25 percent. This is the highest policy rate in 16 years. With the tenth interest rate hike in a row, the Fed braces itself against inflation. The decision had been eagerly awaited because of the banking turmoil in the United States. The Fed's decision is a clear signal that the European Central Bank (ECB) will also raise key interest rates for the euro zone again this Thursday. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has raised interest rates for the tenth time in a row in the fight against high inflation. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent on Wednesday. This is the highest level in 16 years. Neither the growing fears of a recession nor the new banking turmoil in the USA dissuaded the Fed from pursuing its anti-inflation course. Just this week, First Republic Bank had to be taken over in a bailout by JP Morgen Chase. The rate hike by the Fed was expected to be of this magnitude by most analysts. However, some had also thought that an interest rate pause was possible. See also What if Moscow closed the gas taps? Here are the estimates that scare the stock exchanges Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a possible interest rate pause in the future, but did not commit himself. However, he made it clear that interest rate cuts are not to be expected in the foreseeable future. "Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. Nonetheless, inflationary pressures remain high," Powell said. It will be some time before the effects of the tight monetary policy become apparent. The Fed believes that inflation is only going down slowly. "And if that prediction is broadly correct, then it would not be appropriate to cut interest rates," the Fed chair said. There is a feeling that the end of the increases is nearing – or has already come, according to Powell. The Fed's decision to raise interest rates again in the US sends a clear signal European Central Bank (ECB)to also raise key interest rates for the euro zone this Thursday. Analysts expect the ECB to raise interest rates by 0.25 or even another 0.5 percentage points. read too After the Fed, the ECB is also increasing key interest rates today – these are the consequences for your money



