UN Federal Reserve: Interest rate could rise further

In the world‘s largest economy, inflation has been steady since its peak in the summer of 2022, but has recently been falling slowly. In February, the general inflation rate fell from 6.4 to 6.0 percent. It is still well above the Fed’s target of two percent. The important core rate of inflation – excluding energy and food prices – is also well above the stability target at 5.5 percent. After all, core inflation also fell slightly in February from 5.7 percent.

The US Federal Reserve heralded the turnaround in interest rates in the spring of 2022 and has since raised key interest rates particularly aggressively – several times by an unusual 0.75 percentage points. It raised interest rates from nearly 0.00 percent to more than 4.5 percent. In December, the Fed then only raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, and in February only by 0.25 percentage points.

The US Federal Reserve, headed by Jerome Powell, has to strike a balance between inflation, the banking crisis and the economy when making interest rate decisions. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images The US Federal Reserve has again increased the key interest rate for the USA by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent. The Fed's decision had been awaited with particular suspense because of the turbulence surrounding several US banks. With the interest rate hike, Fed President Jerome Powell is signaling that the Fed intends to continue fighting inflation and believes the banking crisis is manageable. The US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve (Fed) has raised interest rates in the US for the ninth time in a row to combat high inflation. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent. It did not let the turmoil surrounding several US banks and the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank deter it from its anti-inflationary course. Most analysts had expected the rate hike to be of this magnitude. "The US banking system is solid and resilient," said the US Federal Reserve with its interest rate decision. "Recent developments are likely to tighten credit conditions for households and businesses, affecting economic activity, hiring and inflation." The extent is uncertain. The Fed is determined to bring inflation back to the 2% target." She assumes that "a certain additional tightening of monetary policy could be appropriate".

