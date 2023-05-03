US Federal Reserve interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points – News

To combat inflation, the US Federal Reserve is again raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

It is now in the range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent, as announced by the Federal Reserve.

This is the highest value since 2007 – i.e. before the start of the global financial crisis.

In making its decision, the Fed had to weigh up the balance between calming concerns in the banking sector and fighting high consumer prices. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points several times last year. The central bank had thus set a pace that it had not seen in decades.

A difficult balancing act

The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have also triggered some of the turmoil in the banking sector. The collapsed banks did not adequately protect themselves against rising interest rates. These have, for example, reduced the market value of their securities holdings. With the First Republic Bank, another struggling US money house has just collapsed. A few days ago it was announced that the industry leader JP Morgan Chase took over the troubled bank in a state-coordinated bailout.

The Fed must now manage a balancing act in its monetary policy – because further significant interest rate hikes could unsettle the market. At the same time, consumer prices in the US are still too high.

Keeping inflation in check is the traditional task of central banks. If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more money on loans – or borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot simply pass on higher prices – and ideally the inflation rate is falling. At the same time, there is a risk that the economy will stall.