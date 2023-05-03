Home » US Federal Reserve interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points – News
Business

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points – News

by admin
US Federal Reserve interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points – News

  • To combat inflation, the US Federal Reserve is again raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.
  • It is now in the range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent, as announced by the Federal Reserve.
  • This is the highest value since 2007 – i.e. before the start of the global financial crisis.

Legend:

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), at the announcement of the financial market measures on March 22 Washington, DC.

Keystone / EPA, SHAWN THEW

In making its decision, the Fed had to weigh up the balance between calming concerns in the banking sector and fighting high consumer prices. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points several times last year. The central bank had thus set a pace that it had not seen in decades.

A difficult balancing act

The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have also triggered some of the turmoil in the banking sector. The collapsed banks did not adequately protect themselves against rising interest rates. These have, for example, reduced the market value of their securities holdings. With the First Republic Bank, another struggling US money house has just collapsed. A few days ago it was announced that the industry leader JP Morgan Chase took over the troubled bank in a state-coordinated bailout.

The Fed must now manage a balancing act in its monetary policy – because further significant interest rate hikes could unsettle the market. At the same time, consumer prices in the US are still too high.

Keeping inflation in check is the traditional task of central banks. If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more money on loans – or borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot simply pass on higher prices – and ideally the inflation rate is falling. At the same time, there is a risk that the economy will stall.

See also  Nervousness in the global financial system: How Twitter panic is shaking the financial markets

You may also like

Pre-compiled 2023, the rules for deducting health care...

When colleagues don’t share important knowledge

Resolution 21 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the...

US Fed raises interest rate by 0.25 percentage...

Piazza Affari closes positive driven by Unicredit and...

Ajay Banga becomes the new President of the...

Meloni and the film video to Chigi: even...

Inflation rate in the euro zone was 7.0%...

Chart key interest rates USA: record rate hikes...

Illimity group, Coima takes over an 18% stake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy