US Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged – signal for cuts in 2024

In the fight against high consumer prices, the Fed is increasing interest rates in order to slow down demand. If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more on loans – or borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot pass on higher prices indefinitely – and ideally the inflation rate is falling. At the same time, however, there is a risk of strangling the economy. Finding the right balance is the big challenge for central bankers. Experts assume that the Christmas business could now give the economy an additional boost.

