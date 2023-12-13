Home » US Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged – signal for cuts in 2024
Business

US Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged – signal for cuts in 2024

by admin
US Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged – signal for cuts in 2024

In the fight against high consumer prices, the Fed is increasing interest rates in order to slow down demand. If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more on loans – or borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot pass on higher prices indefinitely – and ideally the inflation rate is falling. At the same time, however, there is a risk of strangling the economy. Finding the right balance is the big challenge for central bankers. Experts assume that the Christmas business could now give the economy an additional boost.

See also  Recent Mega Millions Drawing Results and Ticket Costs

You may also like

Recent Mega Millions Drawing Results and Ticket Costs

Piazza Affari ends at -0.15%, spotlight on the...

China’s new credit and social financing increased significantly...

Thanks to Microsoft shares: Steve Ballmer gets almost...

The Best Time to Invest in the Stock...

The strange case of the new Lancia Ypsilon...

Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across...

Economic outlook – Swiss economy is probably growing...

Ciro One Salinas receives approval to increase solar...

Stock markets, Europe cautious on Fed day. Good...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy