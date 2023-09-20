US Federal Reserve pauses and leaves key interest rate unchanged

The Fed was driven by consumer prices that were far too high. The inflation rate rose to a good nine percent last year – and then slowly fell. According to the US government, consumer prices rose by 3.7 percent in August compared to the same month last year. Keeping inflation under control is the classic task of central banks. The Fed aims for price stability in the medium term with an inflation rate of 2 percent.

The US Federal Reserve has now published new estimates of the inflation rate. It expects the inflation rate to be slightly higher this year than previously assumed. The inflation rate is expected to average 3.3 percent (June: 3.2 percent). The Fed is forecasting 2.5 percent for next year. Core inflation, i.e. without taking food and energy prices into account, is expected to be 3.7 percent this year. The central bankers pay particular attention to this value in their analysis. According to experts, it reflects the general price trend better than the overall rate because components that are susceptible to fluctuation are excluded.

