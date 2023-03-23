Home Business US Federal Reserve sees inflation as the greatest threat to the economy
However, the central bankers do not believe that the banking crisis will put an end to inflation. The road to lower inflation is long, said Fed Chairman Powell at his press conference after the interest rate decision. “And it will probably be bumpy.” Powell also does not believe that the Fed has already finished raising interest rates. The FOMC believes that “additional tightening” in monetary policy may be necessary. According to the Fed’s current forecast, the key interest rate will probably be 5.1 percent by the end of the year – and thus higher than today. The markets have long since priced in at least one further rate hike.

However, what this development will mean for the hope of a “soft landing” is another question. Ever since the interest rate hikes began, the Fed has tried to avoid a recession despite robustly fighting inflation. It is open that this can still succeed. With a view to the US economy, the FOMC is still assuming minimal growth of 0.4 percent this year, but in view of the banking crisis it is anything but certain that this will succeed. Politicians are already skeptical. Democrat Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, said he was “concerned about the impact of the rate hike on the economy.” So the pressure on the Fed is increasing.

