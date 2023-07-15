Title: US Federal Trade Commission Investigates OpenAI’s ChatGPT App for False Information and Misused User Data

Publication Date: [Date]

The popular ChatGPT app developed by OpenAI, a company backed by Microsoft, is currently under investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC’s probe aims to determine whether the app’s capabilities of generating false information pose harm to consumers and whether OpenAI has misused user data.

OpenAI was notified about the investigation through a detailed 20-page questionnaire. The FTC requested the company to provide information on incidents where users were falsely defamed and also to outline measures taken to prevent such occurrences from happening again. The Washington Post initially reported on the regulatory investigation.

The launch of ChatGPT last November attracted widespread attention due to its impressive large language models (LLMs) powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These models, also known as “generative AI,” can mimic human-like content creation within seconds.

However, amid concerns about the technology‘s capabilities, reports emerged that the models used in ChatGPT had the ability to generate offensive, false, or bewildering content, sometimes referred to as “hallucinations.”

While addressing a congressional committee hearing, Commerce Commission Chair Lina Khan expressed her agency’s concerns about potentially defamatory outputs from ChatGPT. She cited instances where sensitive information appeared in response to unrelated questions and highlighted the risks of slanderous statements and deceptive content.

The FTC’s investigation primarily focuses on the potential harm this aspect may inflict on users. Furthermore, it delves into OpenAI’s use of private data to develop its advanced AI models. OpenAI’s GPT-4 serves as the foundation technology for ChatGPT as well as numerous other programs, for which companies pay OpenAI for access to their model.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that the company would cooperate with the FTC despite expressing disappointment in the premature leak of the investigation to the media. Altman reassured that OpenAI places significant importance on ensuring their technology is safe, user-friendly, and fully compliant with the law.

It is worth noting that an investigation by the Commerce Commission does not necessarily signify further action, and the case may be closed if the commission is satisfied with OpenAI’s response. However, if illegal or unsafe practices are observed, corrective action may be required, and potential lawsuits may ensue.

At the time of publication, neither OpenAI nor the Trade Commission responded to requests for comment.

[Optional: Include information about the sign-up process to access premium journalistic content, if relevant]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

