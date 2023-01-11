Home Business US futures little moved after Nasdaq sprint. Tokyo Stock Exchange +1%. Apple ‘moves’ some stocks in Asia
US futures moved little after the third consecutive session of gains for the Nasdaq index. Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite technology index rose by 1.01%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones also performed well, closing respectively up by 0.70% and 0.56%, confirming the positive trend on Wall Street since the beginning of 2023.

On the Asian markets, some stocks of companies supplying Apple fell after rumors from Bloomberg, according to which the iPhone giant will start producing its own screens for its electronic devices from 2024. Under pressure on the Seoul stock exchange, the stocks of LG Display.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session up 1.03%; the Shanghai Stock Exchange loses 0.24%, Hong Kong +0.52%, Sydney +0.90%, Seoul +0.48%.

