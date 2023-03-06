Algebris analysts prefer investment in US government bonds rather than EU ones. They explain that the data on inflation last week’s surprise to the upside and carried the markets to price a terminal rate of 4%. The price index fell to 8.5% from 8.6% in January but was 0.2% higher than estimates. More alarming is the acceleration of inflation, which runs to 5.6%, from the previous 5.3% (0.3% above expectations).

