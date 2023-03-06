Home Business US government bonds are better than European ones: that’s why
US government bonds are better than European ones: that’s why

Algebris analysts prefer investment in US government bonds rather than EU ones. They explain that the data on inflation last week’s surprise to the upside and carried the markets to price a terminal rate of 4%. The price index fell to 8.5% from 8.6% in January but was 0.2% higher than estimates. More alarming is the acceleration of inflation, which runs to 5.6%, from the previous 5.3% (0.3% above expectations).

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

