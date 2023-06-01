US House of Representatives approves debt deal

A US default – this horror scenario occupied politicians and the financial markets for weeks. But it’s becoming increasingly unlikely. The House of Representatives has now approved the bill raising the debt ceiling. Now the Senate has to approve it.

Dhe US House of Representatives approved the last-minute bill designed to avert a US default. A majority of lawmakers in the Congress Chamber on Wednesday evening (local time) voted in favor of the bill, which would suspend the US debt ceiling until 2025 while significantly curbing planned government spending over the next two years.

“This agreement is good news for the American people and for the American economy,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the US President’s Office after the vote.

To ensure that the US government does not run out of money, after the House of Representatives, the Senate must also approve the project and President Biden must sign the law. The time pressure is great: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the insolvency could occur on June 5th – i.e. as early as next Monday.

On the left and right edges, many are dissatisfied

Biden’s administration and the Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives, have been involved in long and difficult negotiations over the past few weeks bipartisan compromise wrestled. Many politicians in both Biden’s Democrats and Republicans are dissatisfied with the result, especially on the left and right fringes of both parties.

In view of the impending default by the US government, which could trigger a financial and economic crisis with global consequences, MPs from both parties supported the deal and thus ensured the necessary majority for the vote.

314 members voted in favor of the bill in the House of Representatives, including 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats. The leaders in the Senate have promised to bring the draft to a vote there as soon as possible.