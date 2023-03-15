Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a panicky Monday in European markets, the financial storm triggered by the bankruptcy of the US bank Svb abate, quickly receding fears of a global contagion. The highlight of the session was the Stars and Stripes inflation, as expected (+0.4% in February) but still too high in the opinion of many observers, who are now betting on a 25-point interest rate adjustment next week from part of the Fed (after the halt to monetary tightening, assumed instead on the eve, to stem the SVB effect on the banking system). The redemption of the markets also passes through Wall Street which is on the rise despite Moody’s decision to cut the banking system’s outlook to “negative”, a sign that the market believes in the shield raised by the Fed and the Treasury Department to protect the deposits of account holders of regional banks in default. In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib rose by 2.36%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.83%, in Paris the Cac40 by 1.86%, in London the Ftse100 by 1.17%, in Amsterdam the ‘Aex by 1.41% and in Madrid the Ibex35 by 2.1 percent.

“With the current turbulence on the financial markets following the collapse of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank, expectations have increased that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive in its monetary policy – observes Richard Flax, Chief Investment Officer of Moneyfarm – In light of the potential tensions on the banking system, the market is now pricing in a higher probability of a hike of just 25 basis points at its next meeting on March 22, up from a near-certainty of 50 basis points before the SVB collapse. Market expectations for the peak in the Fed Funds rate have also declined significantly from a week ago.

Wall Street up, Moody’s cuts outlook on banks

Wall Street higher after inflation data – Dow +1.06%, S&P 500 +1.68%, Nasdaq +2.14% – ignoring the decision of Moody’s to cut the outlook of the US banking system from “stable” to “negative”, due to the turmoil triggered by the closures of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. In February, consumer prices in the United States rose in line with expectations for the month, to be slightly below forecasts for the year and to the lowest since September 2021. Last month, prices rose by 0.4% compared to in January, according to a statement from the Labor Department. The “core” data, i.e. the one excluding the food and energy prices component, grew by 0.5%, against expectations for a rise of 0.4%. On an annual basis, the general figure recorded +6%, the lowest figure since September 2021, after +6.5% in January, against expectations for +6.1%; in June, it reached 9.1%. The “core” figure grew by 5.5%, after +5.6% in January, in line with expectations; this is the lowest figure since December 2021. Meanwhile, the securities of regional banks are rebounding on Wall Street, after yesterday’s collapses and fear. Shares of First Republic Bank gain 57% and are the best performer on the S&P 500, after losing nearly 62% yesterday.

Well Generali after the accounts, banks in recovery

Interpump closed at the top of the Ftse Mib (+4.4%) in a positive session also for Generali (+3.6%) after the 2022 results, higher than expected, in particular as regards the operating result. The main credit institutions also recovered, from UniCredit (+4.2%) to Intesa Sanpaolo (+3.4%), with Bper (+1.6%) and Banco Bpm (+1.9%). The telecommunications sector is also in turmoil in Piazza Affari, with Tim gaining 2.2% and rumors about Wind Tre which is said to be in advanced negotiations for network assets with the Swedish fund Eqt. Luxury with Moncler (+4%) and utilities with A2a (+3.6%) did well. At the bottom of the main segment, only DiaSorin closed in the red (-0.3%) while Tod’s (+7%) took off from the main list in the aftermath of the 2022 accounts, closed and returned to profit with a profit of 23.1 million against the “red” of 5.9 million the year before, on a turnover of more than one billion, up 13.9% on 2021. The board of directors, however, decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting not to distribute dividends .

Spreads down to 185 points, yields recover

Strong recovery in Eurozone bond yields after yesterday’s collapse following the rain of purchases for the flight from the equity markets in favor of the bond. Today’s sales penalized the strongest stocks in core Europe the most and therefore, at the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the Bund narrowed, closing at 185 basis points from the reference’s 192 points of the eve. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP closed sharply, marking 4.30% at the end of the day, from 4.20% of the last reference yesterday.