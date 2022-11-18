Home Business US inflation at 2%? For Bill Ackman, Fed rate hikes doomed to fail. And the actions…
US inflation at 2%? For Bill Ackman, Fed rate hikes doomed to fail. And the actions…

US inflation at 2%? For Bill Ackman, Fed rate hikes doomed to fail. And the actions…

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who founded and who leads The Pershing Square Capital as CEO, said he has doubts about the Fed’s ability to bring US inflation back to its 2% target. Consequently, his view is that stock prices will remain under pressure in an environment of high interest rates.

In a call with investors, Bill Ackman said interest rates, despite the recent aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed, “are much lower than where they will go.” And “this, of course, is a risk to equities – said Ackman – Part of our thesis is that structural inflation will be higher. We don’t believe the Federal Reserve is likely to get inflation back to 2% in a sustainable way.”

