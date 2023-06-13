US inflation at 2-year lows. Fed, interest rate break guaranteed?

The attention of operators has returned to the monetary policy decisions of the main central banks, with the Fed and the ECB which will evaluate further adjustments to interest rates also on the basis of the level of inflation.

Eyes on US inflation

The first key data this week is precisely the index of US consumer prices referred to the month of May. The data has proven itself al 4% (against 4.9% in April), the lowest level since March 2021 and slightly below market expectations that expected a +4.1% increase in prices. Despite the drop in price growth, they are still at a level that is still too high, even if they are down sharply compared to the month of April and compared to the peak of over 8.5% achieved in recent months.

But not only, core inflation also fallsi.e. the one that excludes the more volatile components such as energy and food prices, which is settled at 5.3%the lowest figure since November 2021 and a marked decrease compared to what was achieved in the previous survey in April at 5.5%.

The current decline in inflation reflects a broad-based decline in the prices of goods and services, pushed down by sharp drop in the price of energy goods in the last months.

Inflation is therefore loosening its grip both in Europe and in the USA, but it will be necessary to wait a few more months to see an effective decrease in the pressure on underlying prices (core) which in all probability will keep the main central banks concentrated for longer than expected on restrictive monetary policies. But not only that, price pressures are also benefiting from reductions in pressures on supply chainsan element that has investors worried after the pandemic.

Although it is still too early to claim victorythe picture certainly appears rosier than a few months ago when inflation in the United States exceeded 8% (the highest level for over 30 years), and this bodes well for a return of inflation towards “normal” values , as well as for the future trend of interest rates.

The Fed keeps reiterating that its the priority remains that of reducing the level of inflationwhich has probably peaked in the US, although many analysts are concerned that US inflation could be stickier than expected, which would certainly complicate the Fed’s work.

In any case, the decline in inflation in the recent period signals that US anti-inflation policy measures have started to take effect, with inflation finally starting to come down. However, a more detailed analysis is needed to fully understand the current drivers of US inflation and any looming risks.

“If energy prices hold at current levels, we can look back to the worst”he comments François Rimeu, Senior Strategist, La Française AM

Inflation deflates with cuts in food and energy prices

As we said, the level of inflation in the United States benefited from the reduction in the price of energy goods and food. Gas prices are back to where they were before the war between Russia and Ukraineae have even reached i historic lows. But not only that, the price of petrolium although it still remains significantly higher than in 2020 or 2021, it is a long way from the peaks of June 2022however from this point of view some analysts report that the surprise decision of the OPEC+ countries to cut production by more than one million barrels per day starting from the beginning of May could cause a further rally in prices.

In today’s survey the prices of energy goods decreased by 11.7% over the year and by 3.6% compared to April.

We bear in mind that food prices are closely linked to changes in gas and fertilizer prices and given that these prices have fallen in recent months, it is plausible to believe that food prices will also fall further in the coming months, an element that will contribute to deflate the general price growth.

Will the Fed take a break?

The positive inflation data does nothing but fuel the operators’ expectations of seeing one Fed more dovish in tomorrow’s meeting.

With this in mind, the market is now pricing in a pause, with the Fed not expected to raise rates at tomorrow’s monetary policy meeting, thus leaving the main refinancing rate unchanged at 5.25%.