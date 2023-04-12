Another contraction, the ninth in a row, for inflation in the United States. The lowest since May 2021. In March, consumer prices on a trend basis slowed to 5%, against 6% previously. The reading is better than market forecasts which pointed to 5.6%. So far, the good news. And then there is the one that most worries the Federal Reserve. In other words, the continuous growth of core inflation, or underlying (purified from energy and food), which in March rose by one decimal, up to 5.6%, compared to the previous year. Numbers that have been received in a mixed way by the Stock Exchanges, especially because they make it difficult to read the next moves by Jerome Powell’s Fed.

“Our focus is increasingly on core inflation, which shows unexpected persistence.” A little less than two weeks ago James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, had warned colleagues from the twelve districts. “Inflation is likely to remain stubbornly persistent and the Federal Reserve will need to continue working to bring it back to its 2% target,” Bullard explained. Who did not deny the problems. “We still have a long way to go, we’ll have to keep pushing to make sure inflation comes back down,” Bullard told the Arkansas Bankers Association in Little Rock, Arkansas. Words that have not gone unnoticed and that now find the certainty of the data. If it is true that consumer prices net of the energy component and fresh food fell by 0.4% on a monthly basis, the persistence of the trend figure is such as to cause concern for both consumers and investors and policymakers.

Other readings are also worrying, however. In March, rents and house prices continued to grow significantly (+0.6% over one month), as did transport (+1.4%). “There are encouraging signs but with underlying inflation still high, there is a strong possibility that the Fed will continue tightening with another final 25 basis point rate hike at the next monetary meeting,” said Paul Ashworth, economist at Capital Economics. Not surprisingly, even the US president has been cautious in commenting on the latest developments. The data on consumer prices, according to Joe Biden, “demonstrates the continued progress in the fight against inflation”. The White House note then also underlined that “gasoline prices are falling and food prices decreased in March” for the first time since September 2020. However, a scenario that is still in progress, as recalled by the analysts of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

The data will serve to have further indications on the Federal Reserve’s next moves: analysts now have a 34.8% chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at 4.75%-5% at its May meeting, according to data compiled by the CME Group, and 65.2% an increase of another 25 basis points. For comparison, before the inflation data, the chances of a rate hike were 73.2%. New indications are also expected from the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed, which will highlight the fears both for financial stability following the problems with regional banks and the persistence of underlying inflation. Investors, after a string of weak economic data, are now more fearful that a recession could occur. Word that was used by Neel Kashkari, head of the Minneapolis Fed, who has not hidden the possibility of a recession. Speaking to students at Montana State University, Kashkari said Fed interest rate hikes and a possible lending withdrawal after two bank failures (Silicon Valley Bank and Signature) last month “could trigger a recession,” but ” allowing inflation to remain high would be even worse for the labor market”. A concept that has been poorly received by investors.

The reaction on the financial markets is mixed, given the gloomy picture. After the first few minutes of trading, the Dow Jones was up 144.49 points (+0.43%), the S&P 500 was up 19.59 points (+0.48%), the Nasdaq was up 77.17 points (+0.64%). The European Stock Exchanges, after the rebound in the wake of US inflation, have instead put the reverse gear and, while confirming the rise, are moving in a more cautious manner. Milan remains the best with the Ftse Mib rising by 0.85% driven by banks (Unicredit +3.2%, Bper +3.3%, Mps (+3.5%). Among the other stock exchanges, half in the afternoon Frankfurt gained 0.4%, London 0.64% and Paris 0.34% Once again, uncertainty continues to be high and seems to be the only constant in this first part of the year.