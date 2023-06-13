US inflation at a two-year low: it drops to 4%. All eyes on the Fed

Inflation falls in the US, the Fed has the leeway to keep rates unchanged

New drop in inflation in the United States: the race in prices practically slowed down in May with an increase on a monthly basis of 0.1%, a figure lower than the +0.4% of the economic situation in April and which leads to an increase in the index of consumer prices at +4.0% every year. This is the lowest value since March 2021, a figure lower than analysts’ expectations and which represents the eleventh consecutive monthly decline. Data from the Labor Department also show core inflation – which excludes food and energy prices – down 0.2 points to 5.3% year-on-year.

READ ALSO: The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%: Powell’s new squeeze

In the face of these data, how will the American central bank act? The Fed has the leeway to keep its interest rates unchanged this week, but we certainly shouldn’t expect cuts in 2023. Rather, a hike in July or September is a hypothesis that cannot be ruled out a priori. According to Franck Dixmier, Global CIO Fixed Income di Allianz Global Investorsthe Fed will keep rates unchanged at its June meeting, leaving the door open for further tightening in the coming months “We expect the Fed to announce a pause in rate hikes rates at the FOMC meeting tomorrow”, writes Allianz. However, the Fed has what it takes to maintain a ‘hawkish’ attitude to leave all options open, including that of a further hike in the months to come. Recent market adjustments offer investors different opportunities for build long-term positions on the US yield curve.

Subscribe to the newsletter

